First and ten-uous: Frontier football season coming...sort of...maybe

If the pending 2020 Frontier Conference and University of Montana Western football season was an unfolding football play, it would be a broken-play flea flicker with a greased ball in a heavy fog.

With what could be, shrouded in that fog, the 1985 Chicago Bears “46” defense moving in to disrupt it further.

But such are the mysteries and challenges facing the league in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frontier Conference announced last week that it is proceeding toward holding a football season this fall.

Though that season will be downsized, with just five of the league’s eight teams from last season set to participate.

The Frontier’s three non-Montana-based teams—Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and defending league champs College of Idaho, each members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) for all their sports besides football—announced in mid-July that they would not be playing football this fall due to the pandemic.

“We will work with our CCC Commissioner to build our spring schedules and will await more direction from the Frontier Conference and the NAIA before determining a football schedule,” wrote College of Idaho Athletic Director Reagan Rossi in announcing the school’s decision to forego fall football in favor of playing football in the spring, just like Donald Trump’s defunct New Jersey Generals did for a few years in the mid-1980s as part of the equally extinct United States Football League.

“We value our partnership with the Frontier Conference and are hopeful their presidents and members understand our decision.”

The Frontier Conference responded to three of its teams removing themselves from the league’s fall football schedule put together earlier this year by quickly revising that schedule.

Games involving College of Idaho, Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon are gone, replaced by extra games amongst the five remaining Frontier teams—the University of Montana Western, Montana Tech, Carroll College, Montana State University–Northern and Rocky Mountain College.

Under the new schedule each of those five teams willplay each other twice for an eightgame season, set to start Sept. 12, when Montana Western is scheduled to host Rocky.

The league champion who emerges from that scrum could have a long wait for the postseason playoffs. The NAIA announced this past week that it would postpone its 2020 football playoffs to determine a national champion until Spring 2021, with dates to be announced.

A release from the Frontier Conference’s Council of Presidents (COP) after its meeting last week stated that the Frontier Conference intends to also stage a fall cross country season this fall, complete with a conference meet.

As for volleyball this fall, “At this time the Frontier Conference is still discussing schedule options for the sport of volleyball. Further information regarding the details for this sport will be forthcoming from the COP at a future date,” read the COP release last Friday.

If it all seems a little vague and uncertain—a fluid situation that could flow in any number of different directions in the coming weeks—it seems to seem so as well to league organizers, who well understand how quickly and dramatically circumstances can shift, along with all the events impacted by them, in the ongoing age of COVID-19.

“School administration and safety teams are working hand in-hand with local community health departments in our various communities along with keeping up to date with the latest Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines that are being sent out from the national office regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the press release from Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson’s office last week. “The Frontier Conference will continue to closely monitor and adjust as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in our athletic programs.”

Stay tuned to the Dillon Tribune in the coming weeks for the latest updates on football and other Frontier Conference fall sports.