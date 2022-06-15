Fireworks ban lift at city council tonight

The proverbial fiscal fireworks won’t likely fly at tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting.

Though the meeting will likely lead to a lot of literal fireworks soon going off around the city.

During the report of Mayor John McGinley shortly after the start of tonight’s 7 p.m. city council meeting, the council will be asked to endorse the suspension of the city’s ban on the use of fireworks for 24 hours, starting at 1 a.m. on July 4.

Traditionally enacted very year, the one-day waiver allows people to shoot off fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July within city limits, where local ordinances ban the use of fireworks during the rest of the year.

Though setting off sky lanterns will remain prohibited in Dillon. A sort of hot air balloon made of paper and wire and a wick, sky lanterns can float up and land a long way from where they are lit and launched, potentially frightening animals and setting off fires.

Introduced in China over 2000 years ago, the devices’ potential perils led to their banning in recent decades by a number of municipalities in the US, including Dillon, which began prohibiting the use of sky lanterns in 2012.

Some members of city government and area animal care specialists have in past years also urged people to be consider how fireworks can unsettle pets and farm animals.

The fireworks that may unsettle human residents of Dillon during what could be difficult Fiscal Year 2022–23 budget talks looming will likely wait to start going off for another meeting.

The setting up of a public hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to the 2021–22 fiscal year budget about to end stands as the only budget matter on the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting.

Essentially housekeeping through rebudgeting adjustments to reconcile variances in projections from last year on FY 2021–22 revenues and expenditures and the actual numbers that manifested over the last 11 and a half months, the budget amendments get addressed by city government each year around this time.

During the report of its Street & Alley Committee shortly before the close of tonight’s meeting, the city council will discuss the proposed closure of the Normal Street pedestrian bridge.

The cost of replacing the old bridge in the city’s university district would run an estimated $30,000 to $50,000, members of the Street & Alley Committee heard at their June 6 meeting, which included input from DOWL Engineering advising that the bride and the sidewalks on either side of it were unsafe.

Ed Mooney of the Beaverhead Trails Coalition (BTC) said BTC would like to find grants to help cover the cost of the bridge replacement before the committee members voted unanimously to recommend that the city council order the bridge closed, with barriers placed on either side of it.

The city council tonight is also scheduled to get reports from representatives of its nine other committees—Water & Sewer, Finance, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Fire & Order, Parks, ARPA, City Hall and Cemetery.

The council will also get updates on the work of City Attorney Marta Farmer, Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Fire Chief BJ Klose, as well as from the city Planning Board, Library Board, Tree Board and Zoning Commission.

A period of public comment during which members of the public or city government can offer comments on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” will conclude tonight’s city council meeting.

Those in attendance can also offer input during the rest of the meeting during the discussion periods on agenda items after they are recognized by the mayor.

People can attend tonight’s city council meeting in person (but are asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing) or remotely, via Zoom, with meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.