Firefighters progress on wildfire containment

Firefighters battling Beaverhead County’s wildfires are making progress on limiting their spread, with two of the five active fires above 75% containment Tuesday.

The Black Mountain fire (13 miles south of Jackson) and the Goose fire (southwest end of the county) are largely contained. Black Mountain is 1,042 acres and 85% contained, and no fire activity has been observed in two weeks, according to Inciweb. All contingency lines for that fire are complete. The Goose fire sits at 7,522 acres and is 90% contained, with containment lines extended around the north, south and east flanks. The acreage has been unchanged for days, and crews are cleaning up debris and monitoring the area.

The largest fire, Trail Creek, started roughly 20 miles west of Wisdom and is 26% contained as of Tuesday. The 38,845-acre fire moved north and southwest late last week, with increasing smoke and fire activity. The worst heat is on the northeast side near the Big Hole Battlefield. There are 273 fire personnel working on it, who have either completely contained or are near containment in the areas of Hershey Ranch, Gibbonsville Road and Anderson Ridge.

The Alder Creek (13,984 acres) and Christiansen (11,012 acres) fires west of Wise River grew toward the end of last week. Over 300 firefighters and other personnel are working to contain those fires. Alder Creek was most active at Foolhen Ridge, with crews making progress on contingency lines to the northwest side near Bryant Creek. Christiansen pushed northwest last week, crossed Toomey Creek and moved into the sagebrush. Firefighters expect the two fires to eventually merge. The cause is unknown for either one.

Highway 43 and the Pioneer Scenic Byway remain open, though drivers are asked to slow down and be alert for fire traffic, heavy smoke and downed trees. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Lemhi Pass north to Mussigbrod Creek. The Big Hole National Battlefield is closed; the north and south VanHouten, Miner Lakes, Twin Lakes, May Creek and Divide Bridge campgrounds are also closed. Forest closure orders are in effect for several of these fires (visit www.fs.usda.gov/ alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices and www. fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices for more information).

Stage 1 evacuations are in effect on Highway 43 from mile marker 35 to the county line at mile marker 41.5 (includes the residents of Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road); for the south side of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to Dickie Bridge; and for the west side of the Pioneer Scenic Byway from the Wisdom Airport to Harriette Lou Road.

Evacuation statuses have been removed in Alder Creek drainage and on the south side of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to mile marker 62. The Lemhi County Sheriff has contacted residences in threatened areas on the west side of the Trail Creek Fire in Idaho and placed in “Set” evacuation status. For more information, call 208-756-8980.

Fire weather on Monday was in the low to mid 80s with minimum relative humidity in the mid- to high teens, with winds out of the west-northwest at 8-10 mph, and gusts of 15-20 mph. Arin Peters of the National Weather Service told the Beaverhead County Commissioners Monday that rain is predicted later in the week, which could help with the fires and with clearing out some smoke. Much of the smoke in the county is coming from fires further west.