Finding grace under pandemic pressure

Life during the coronavirus pandemic not only presents plenty of physical perils, it imposes numerous new mental health challenges on us.

“When we experience a major change in life, our nervous system automatically perceives this as a threat and responds in several different ways,” explained Krista Maness, proprietor of New Hope Counseling Services in Dillon, who listed a number of common negative responses to the crisis including:

• denial that we are in danger and that living in a rural place will ensure we don’t come down with the coronavirus and develop the potentially deadly COVID-19 illness;

• anger over the current circumstances and how it is disrupting our lives;

• excessive behaviors, like hoarding or going into panic mode or “trying to find things we can control since there is so much beyond our control right now;”

• “checking out,” or engaging in mood-altering behaviors, such as substance abuse and disordered eating.

Maness recommends that people do their best to accept the current situation, as grim and unprecedented as it may seem.

“The best way to try to accept what is happening is to put words to our feelings or name them,” advised Maness, who suggested that mourning the loss of your regular way of life could also help you cope with the new circumstances.

“It’s okay to grieve—the loss of vacation or plans, being able to use the coping skills that usually help us, or what you thought your life would look like right now,” said Maness.

“This is a new situation for us, and most of us are still figuring out how to respond as we move forward,” said Maness, who suggested numerous other “positive and healthy ways of responding to the situation,” including:

• returning to activities that are still safe to do and which brought comfort in the past, such as reading works by inspiring authors and engaging your religious beliefs;

• connecting with others in the ways and to the extents which you and they feel comfortable during the pandemic;

• getting into the great outdoors. “We are very fortunate to live in a community where there are still a lot of open spaces, where we can be active outside without much risk of running into too many people,” pointed out Maness.

• being creative. “Bake something, cook a new recipe, make art, play music or listen to music, do an at-home workout, work on a project you’ve been putting off,” suggested Maness.

• engaging exciting ideas. “You can do this by talking to others, or if you’re more of an introvert (like I am) - you can journal or just sit and think,” said Maness.

• establishing routine in your day. “This may look different for everyone, but it does help to give some structure to life right now,” said Maness.

“The biggest thing to remind yourself of is there is no ‘right way’ to handle this, or things you ‘should’ be doing,” said Maness, who for years has seen clients at Beaverhead County Community Health in Dillon.

“This is a chance to really step back and think about what you want your days and your moments to look like, and then create those moments. We are being given the gift of time right now” Maness pointed out, of the scarcest commodity of all in many people’s busy lives.

“Even for those of us who are still working and may not have as much “free time” as others, there are still many pockets of time that have been opened for us as we are not necessarily expected to be anywhere or be participating in anything,” added Maness.

“It is absolutely okay if your way of responding does not look like others.”