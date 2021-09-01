Final city budget vote on council agenda tonight

Money will make the agenda go ‘round, from the start to near the finish, of tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting.

Shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. get-together, the city council will review minutes from the Aug. 18 public hearing on the city’s Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2021–22.

And then during the Mayor’s Report portion of the meeting to follow shortly after that, the council will get to discussing and perhaps making tweaks to that Preliminary Budget and not too long after get to voting on the Final Budget for the fiscal year to run through June of next year.

With tax figures from the state not getting to the city before late summer, the city budget in Dillon and most other Montana municipalities, does not get finalized each year until shortly before the early September state deadline.

And the word “final” the “final budget” acts as a sort of relative term. Once passed, the final budget will get treated over the next nine months much like drafts of portions of the preliminary budget have over the previous few months—as a blueprint to be revisited and tweaked. It will serve as a “living document,” as Mayor Mike Klakken recently reminded the council—meaning it is essentially a vast series of projections on revenue and spending that will almost certainly need to be adjusted numerous times over the course of the fiscal year as those projections butt up against the realities of spending and unfore seen expenses.

That dynamic will be aptly demonstrated by another money matter on tonight’s council agenda—Approve the Change Order #1 for Materials Price Escalation for Rivers Crossing and Water Line Replacement Project.

“In light of extreme price volatility at the time of bidding (and ongoing) in April, the bidding documents included a price escalation allowance to capture pipe material price increase from the date of bid opening to the date of Notice of Award,” wrote Kevin Johnson, the project manager from DOWL Engineering of a bump in costs for the city’s large water infrastructure improvement project to replace old water pipes.

“Just over this time frame the documented escalation in pipe material costs was approximately $20,450,” continued Johnson in his Aug. 27 letter to the city.

“This amount is included in a change order and provided to the City for approval,” added Johhnson of the change order addition of costs for the ongoing multi-year, multi-million dollar project.

At the start of the Mayor’s Report tonight, Johnson will offer an update on that project, which will have to soon wrap up its work for the season on city streets due to the imminent onset of cold weather.

Just before the close of tonight’s city council meeting, during the report of its City Hall Committee, the council will consider the formation of a temporary committee to discuss and make recommendations on projects to be bankrolled by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) headed into the city’s coffers.

Complex yet vague and incomplete guidelines on how those ARPA funds can and cannot be spent have raised questions about proposed projects that would use those funds.

Earlier in tonight’s city council meeting, during the report of its Judiciary Committee, the council will consider the first reading of a revision to the city’s Public Nuisances Ordinance.

“The purpose of this chapter is to regulate, control, and prohibit conditions that contribute to community decay on, adjacent to, or visible from all public roadways and rights-of-way within the city, so as to improve property values and increase community awareness of each individual’s responsibilities and obligations as good citizens and good neighbors,” reads the intent section of the proposed amended ordinance, which defines community decay as “Any public nuisance created by allowing rubble, debris, junk, refuse, grey water, sewage, landscaping debris, or other matter to accumulate, resulting in conditions that are injurious to health, are indecent, are offensive to the senses, or which obstruct the free use and enjoyment of adjacent property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life.”

The ordinance goes on to note that “This definition does not include persons servicing, manufacturing, or processing materials, goods, or products on lots in public view, so long as the materials used in the normal operations of the business are neatly stacked or piled. This definition does not include normal residential maintenance or landscaping projects.”

The city council tonight will also get reports from its Water & Sewer, Finance, Health & Welfare, Parks, Streets & Alley, Cemetery, and Fire & Order committees, as well as from representatives of the city’s Planning Board, Tree Board, Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Library Board.

City Attorney Jim Dolan, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Judge Kaylan Minor, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Treasurer Karen Kipp and Fire Chief BJ Klose are also scheduled to offer updates on their work to the council tonight.

Tonight’s city council meeting is set to wrap up in its usual manner—with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public can also offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item during the meeting after being recognized by the mayor.

People may attend tonight’s meeting in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or remotely using Zoom using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

