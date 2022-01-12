Filing opens for 2022 county, school elections

County residents interested in running for elected office can do so starting tomorrow, Jan. 13.

Positions up for election include county commissioner (district 2), county clerk and recorder/elections administrator, county treasurer, county sheriff, county attorney, coroner, justice of the peace, county superintendent of schools, and public administrator.

Candidates must file the required forms with the county elections office by 5 p.m. March 14. Write-in candidates for the positions must file by 5 p.m. April 4 for the primary election, or by 5 p.m. Sept. 6 for the general election. General qualifications for county office include being a citizen of Montana, of voting age and an elector of the county. Some offices – such as the county attorney and superintendent of schools – have additional requirements. Some offices have filing fees, and all require campaign finance forms to be filled out.

Incumbents include County Commissioner Mike McGinley, Clerk and Recorder/Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds, Treasurer Cathy Hucke, Sheriff Paul Craft, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, Coroner Julie Briggs, Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock, Superintendent of Schools Mike Miller, and Public Administrator Paul Pilgrim.

Also, candidates and issues up for the school district and special district elections need to be filed soon. School district candidates must file by March 24; special district candidates and resolutions must be filed by Feb. 7.

Forms can be picked up at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 S. Pacific St. #3 in Dillon.

The 2022 school and special district elections are May 3. The 2022 primary election is June 7; the general election is Nov. 8. For more information, visit https://beaverheadcounty.org/departments/election-office-new, drop by the office, called 406-683-3720 or email sreynolds@beaverheadcounty.org.