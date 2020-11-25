Feuding families get final decision on road, gate usage

A decades-long dispute over road access between the Hren and Meine families – which spurred a number of court cases and criminal charges against Hren family members – may finally be settled.

The Montana Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Meines, who have been battling the Hren ranching family over their rights to use Small Horn Canyon Road for over three decades. The fivejudge panel unanimously concurred with the opinion authored by Justice Dirk M. Sandefur.

“...The District Court erroneously concluded that the 2014 judgment was ambiguous on its face or in effect. However, the judgment and supporting findings and conclusions were nonetheless imprecise or uncertain in various regards, leaving significant fodder for ongoing dispute and thus warranting subsequent interpretation and clarification,” Justice Sandefur wrote in the decision. “The court ultimately misinterpreted the judgement and, in doing so, erroneously altered and amended its substance inconsistent with its manifestly intended original meaning and effect. We therefore reverse the 2019 judgements of the District Court and remand for entry of an amended judgment in conformance with this Opinion.”

Butte attorney David Vicevich, representing the Meines, called the ruling important “in terms of the finality of court decisions.”

“The unfortunate part of that case is, it was really tried in 2013. There was a decision and an appeal. And here we go again, six- to seven years later,” he said. “That’s not really why we have courts – we have courts so we can resolve our disputes, and we can resolve them permanently. We are pleased – it’s a step in the right direction.”

Attorney Jack Jenks of Missoula, who represented the Hren family, declined comment.

The decision does not resolve a separate Montana Supreme Court appeal filed by Cheryl Hren and Jeffry Nelson. The married couple were convicted of endangering Meine family members when they placed a decking screw in a gate over a cattle guard on Small Horn Canyon Road; and convicted of stalking by repeatedly blocking Meine family members from using the road. That appeal is pending.

Road rage spurs civil, criminal cases

The Meine family uses Small Horn Canyon Road for access to property they own, and for trailing livestock in Small Horn Canyon. The Hrens purchased their property – which encompasses Small Horn Canyon Road – in the mid-1980s, and began obstructing Meine access to the road in 2007 when the Meines began grading it with heavy equipment.

The Hrens would periodically change locks on gates without notice to the Meines, who would then respond by cutting those locks and installing their own. The Hrens filed multiple complaints with the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office against Meine family members, alleging criminal mischief and trespass.

The Meines filed a civil suit in Fifth Judicial District Court in 2010, citing a prescriptive easement to use the road and seeking to prevent further Hren obstruction of the road’s use. Then-Judge Loren Tucker ruled in the Meines’ favor in 2014, ordering the Hrens to restore removed gates and cattle guards to their pre-2007 condition and location. Tucker also ordered the Hrens to stop impeding Meine access to their property along that road. The Hren family appealed Tucker’s ruling; the Montana Supreme Court affirmed Tucker’s decision in 2015.

Continued fighting over the roadway since that ruling led to the filing of criminal charges against Hren and Nelson. While the criminal case was pending, the Hrens sought a clarification of Tucker’s 2014 decision, which was heard by Flathead County Judge Dan Wilson (Fifth Judicial District Judge Luke Berger recused himself). The Hrens claimed Tucker’s decision was ambiguous, and dueling interpretations of it between the Hrens and Meines was the result.

Specific clarifications were sought regarding the Hrens’ requirements to reinstall cattle guards and gates; whether the Hrens could install a gate at the Top of the Grade; and whether the Meines needed to leave gates open or closed as they found them. Many of those arguments were raised during a criminal trial, as both sides offered opposing viewpoints on road access as justification for their actions.

Wilson ruled in favor of the Hrens. The Meines appealed that decision to the supreme court, whose recent decision overturns Wilson’s ruling. This is the second time this civil case has been at the Montana Supreme Court.

A jury determined last year that Hren and Nelson were guilty of stalking for repeatedly blocking Meine access along Small Horn Canyon Road; and for endangering Meine family members by putting a decking screw in a fence at the Top of the Grade, which the Meines cut down with a chainsaw. This was the second jury trial on the matter; the first ended in a hung jury.

The couple each received 12-year deferred sentences on the felony criminal endangerment and felony stalking charges, and were ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines. They each also received six-month suspended jail sentences on the misdemeanor stalking charges in the criminal case. Deferred sentences allow defendants to petition the court to dismiss charges if they abide by the terms of the sentence.

Gate complaints clarified

The supreme court disagreed that Tucker’s 2014 ruling was ambiguous “on its face or in effect,” but was nonetheless unclear in parts. The supreme court’s decision specified the Meines have a prescriptive right to use Small Horn Canyon Road for stock trailing, vehicular and foot travel; that they can use the adjoining off-road area in close proximity for stock only (as cows do not always stay within a roadway); that they can have and maintain cattle guards in the pre-2007 locations at four gates in dispute; and they can have and maintain secondary off-road stock gates in adjacent Hren-property fence lines for trailing stock off-road around cattle guards at those locations.

The supreme court further clarified the Hren family must reinstall to pre-2007 condition or better the roadway cattle guards at two locations, and secondary off-road stock gates that existed prior to 2007 at one of them. The court added the Hrens had no right “to install or maintain a roadway gate across the road at or near the Top of the Grade location, or any other location where none existed between 1979 and 2007,” but could maintain gates that bordered Hren property – provided the Hrens give Meines the appropriate keys.

The Meines must leave Hren property-border gates open or closed as they find them, one of the biggest irritations for the Hren family.

A final order reflecting the Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to be issued by Wilson.