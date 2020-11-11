Festival of Trees joins Christmas Stroll, parade this year

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic will not stop residents from their yearly efforts to put the community in the Christmas spirit.

This year’s Festival of Trees, Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights will be Friday, Dec. 4, in a slightly different format.

Instead of the usual dinner and live auction, the Festival of Trees will forego the banquet and hold a silent auction. Items up for auction will be displayed at 34 N. Idaho St. (the former quilt shop) 10 days before the event.

Items can be previewed on the Festival of Trees Facebook page, or viewed in person from 12-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Bidding is from 12-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; winners can pick up their item at 8 p.m Dec. 4. Proceeds will go to the Festival of Trees committee and to the Dillon Business Builders group.

A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at the same time, Festival of Trees committee member Vana Taylor said. Attendees should be masked or have a face covering; hand sanitizing stations will be available.

“We didn’t want to drop it,” Taylor said of the event, noting community members expressed interest in having the usual holiday opening events. “This gives people a chance to shop local and see what’s around town.”

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. that evening, Beaverhead County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Executive Director Rebecca Jones said. The parade begins right after the tree lighting ceremony at the Beaverhead County Courthouse. The parade then heads west down Bannack to Idaho, then north to Center, west to Montana Street, south to Sebree, east to Idaho, then north to Bannack Street, ending at the courthouse.

This year’s theme is “Angels on Earth,” and masks and social distancing will be required for participants.

“This year has been such a challenge,” she said. “It’s really important to round out the year with a really positive experience for our kids, our families and for each other.”

Local businesses are still in the planning stages for the Christmas Stroll, The Bookstore owner Debbie Sporich said. More details about the stroll will be ironed out in the next couple of weeks.

Parade entries are due by Nov. 30. For more information, call Jones at 683-5511.

Donated items for the Festival of Trees can be dropped off at Taylor Realty on Idaho Street. For more information, call Taylor at 925-1989, Mary Rouse at 660-0074, Helen Edwards at 660-5790, or Anna Belle Gaasch at 660-0502.