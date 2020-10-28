Ferris attorney to seek trial redo

Defense attorney Jack Morris said he will request a new trial for Tom Ferris of Twin Bridges.

A jury convicted Ferris last week of misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, failure of a disorderly person to disperse, and resisting arrest in Fifth Judicial District Court. The charges stemmed from incidents at the March 2019 women’s basketball Frontier Conference game between the University of Montana Western and Carroll College (see related story). Ferris will be sentenced at a later date.

Morris declined to say why he wants a new trial, but his sharp questioning of witnesses indicate possible reasons. During the trial, Morris referred to the initial misdemeanor charges placed in Dillon City Court; the felony assault on a peace officer charge was added later, and the case was transferred to District Court.

Morris insinuated the police investigation was improperly performed, and hinted at University of Montana Western officials guiding police to more severe charges against Ferris. He also stated he requested city of Dillon documents multiple times before trial, which were not provided.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch declined comment.

Morris added if the judge declined to issue a retrial, he would appeal that decision to the Montana Supreme Court.