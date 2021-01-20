FBI arrests local for D.C. riot role

A local businessman who attended and allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was arrested by local police Monday afternoon.

Henry “Hank” Muntzer was taken into custody by Dillon police officers at the request of federal agents around 5 p.m. Monday in downtown Dillon, Chief Don Guiberson said. He was arrested on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, where a mass of people wearing Trump-supporting gear stormed the halls of Congress and interrupted the vote count to affirm the winner of the November elections, President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden will be sworn in today, Wednesday, in a heavily-fortified and sparsely-attended ceremony as a result of the riot.

Five people were killed during the riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being overpowered and beaten by rioters. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been searching media footage and asking for tips from the public about attendees at the rally, which turned into a riot following the instigation of soonto-be-former President Donald Trump.

Muntzer posted short videos on his Facebook page Jan. 12, which depicted Muntzer filming the storming of the Capitol. The two videos were removed from Muntzer’s page, and Muntzer’s Facebook page disappeared, though it is unclear if that was done by Muntzer or Facebook. The @hankmuntzer Twitter account was also suspended for violating Twitter rules, though it is unknown when that took place.

Muntzer is best known around Dillon for a QAnonsupporting mural covering his business, Dillon Appliance on South Atlantic Street. QAnon is a “far-right conspiracy theory...” according to Wikipedia.

The FBI has not announced the arrest on its Capitol Violence website as of press time Tuesday. U.S. Department of Justice charges against Muntzer were also not on its website as of press time Tuesday.

Guiberson said his depart ment assisted in securing Muntzer’s arrest safely, but otherwise is not involved in the investigation into any alleged crimes that were committed, or their prosecution.