Family land transfer process review incoming

Requests for family transfers outside Beaverhead County’s guidelines have prompted the county commissioners to consider establishing more clear criteria for the process.

Family transfers of land – as in, splitting off property to give to a relative – are only allowed under certain conditions in Montana, as they do not require certain subdivision review and approvals. The transfers cannot be used to avoid those reviews; determining whether the family transfer is avoiding regulations is the hard part.

Counties statewide have set criteria to reduce the chances a transfer is being used to avoid subdivision review, and that criteria varies widely, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said. Many counties restrict the time period before family transfer land can be re-sold to another party, and some counties add even more restrictions beyond that. The time periods range from six months to five years. In Beaverhead County, the time restriction is 18 months.

Within the last two months, the commission has been asked to weigh in on several family transfers, and rejected one it determined was trying to avoid subdivision review. The most recent one related to a property in an existing subdivision, where the owner bought more land, adjusted the boundary of the parcel, and then broke off a piece for the transfer. The commissioners approved that one (since it was exactly like another one approved just across the road from that property).

County Commissioner John Jackson asked how much subdivision review can cost in Beaverhead. County Planner Rob Macioroski estimated $1,200 to $1,400 for a minor (five lot or less) subdivision. The estimate does not include the survey costs or Department of Environmental Quality review. Family transfers do not require a DEQ review, though the property will need a DEQ permit to put a well and septic system in. Land can only be transferred once by family transfer per Montana law, and property in an existing subdivision is not allowed to be family transferred.

“That’s not a lot of money in today’s world,” Commissioner Tom Rice noted.

Developer Eric Wendland said he thinks the time restriction is illegal in Montana, stating he thinks a holding period is a deed encumbrance. He added it’s difficult to try and determine a person’s intentions with a land transfer, as the circumstances around the transfer can change in a minute. As an example, he suggested a rancher wanting to ensure his older children retain the property for ranching, but those children decide they do not want to be ranchers and want to sell it later on. Or a spouse dies and the surviving spouse wants to sell the property to clear debt.

“It’s always good to have more questions, I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” he said. “But if you’re a sophisticated developer, you’ll just meet the checks in the box and wait 18 months until you sell it,” he said.

Fitch said the family transfer process was instituted by the legislature, removing the “occasional sale” prior option, which it decided was being abused. He said the family transfer time restriction has not been part of a lawsuit in front of the Montana Supreme Court, so he believed it is legal to set a time restriction on family transfers in the state.

“Eventually, all parcels pass on to someone – no one lives forever,” he said. “If the intent is to resell the lots and use the family transfer to avoid subdivision review, it shouldn’t be allowed.”

Subdivision review is needed for development to ensure road access to all parcels created, among other concerns. Not planning out the placement of a road can lead to headaches for future landowners, who may potentially then have to fight with their neighbors to access their property.

Fitch offered a draft list of questions to ask landowners before a family transfer. Some of those came from similar questions posed to developers in Gallatin County. The commissioners will review the draft and consider some of their own criteria.

Surveyor Travis Wilson encouraged the commissioners to look at other counties’ restrictions on family transfers, and not limit it just to Gallatin County.

“From the outside looking in, it does look like this needs to be tightened up, but don’t let it be a Band-Aid,” he said. “Gallatin County is way ahead of us. Some of these other small counties might have just as good of ideas that you are overlooking. And then down the line, you start thinking you should have done something different.”

Macioroski agreed but asked them to not completely discount Gallatin County due to the scarcity of land on offer in Beaverhead and the potential for development to explode here.

“Currently our realtors are expressing they have no lots available to sell. We’ve seen land prices starting to skyrocket – I think that freight train is on its way,” he said.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley suggested all three commissioners consider the draft information and other county regulations, before discussing the issue further. The commission may have public hearings on the matter before they are finalized and included in the county’s subdivision regulations, which are due for an update.