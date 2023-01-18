Fairgrounds electrical upgrade approved

The Beaverhead County fairgrounds could receive longplanned electrical upgrades before this year’s fair.

The county fair board unanimously approved upgrading lines and plug-in options at the Jan. 11 meeting.

MSU Extension 4-H Ag Agent and board member Jessica Murray said the work would move utilities underground, adding power spots for vendors, and include an upgraded transformer to prevent power outages during operations. The total cost is estimated to be up to $80,000. Board members also hope to update arena lighting this year.

The board made the decision at a special meeting to ensure work is completed before the busy season kicks up this year. The hope is work will be done in March or April, once the ground is thawed enough to allow it. The midway will be repaved once the underground work is done.

The board also discussed the future of the demolition derby, a Dillon Jaycees event. Board members David Schuett and Pete Hansen noted the county’s insurance providers are becoming more strict on what types of events occur at fairgrounds. Liability insurance for injuries have become a hot topic across the state following a death and injuries from one held in Powell County in 2019. The fair board brainstormed how such an event might go forward in the future; it is expected to occur this year at the county fairgrounds at this time.