Fairgrounds 4-H building removed, plans for replacement underway

The Beaverhead County Fairgrounds now have running water, though not from the new water main being rerouted along the midway, fair board officials learned last week.

Board member David Schuett updated the fair board at its April 19 meeting on the progress to replace the old 4-H building after a water line break rendered it unusable. That building has been removed, and workers discovered the broken water line was not the main line.

Which is good news.

“The old line is going to stay in, and it has water in it – it’s not leaking so far in that area,” he said. “They want to leave it there...so we have water for the fair.”

The line broke in October last year, flooding the old 4-H building. Officials shut off the water at the location until they could determine how best to fix the problem. The fairgrounds were without running water until this discovery.

The city of Dillon is replacing the aging water main around town as part of a multi-year project. The new line is slowly being installed down Idaho Street.

The new building will still be built over the top of the old main line, Schuett said. Once the new water line is in place, that old line will be capped and sealed so there will be no problems in the future.

The new water main will be routed down the midway, and water service will be switched over as soon as possible, he said.

The new 4-H building is expected to be usable by the fair this year, though it may not be completely finished.