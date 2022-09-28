Fair successful despite truant carnival

This year’s Beaverhead County Fair was wildly successful, even without the expected return of the carnival.

Executive Director Keeley Fitzgerald told the fair board Sept. 13 the monetary take at the gate was similar to the prior year, and 2021’s gate receipts were the highest she could remember. Vendor rent was similar to other good years, and attendance was high overall. The bounce houses brought in more than the prior year as well. Donations and awards were also good this year, she said.

The reason for the absence of the carnival remains a mystery, she added.

“We were in contact all summer. We had a two-year contract, it was the second year of the contract. They were not able to come and they notified us on Wednesday. They did not give a specific reason.”

Fitzgerald explained she received information from the carnival provider they expected to drive into town Sunday or Monday the week of the fair to set up. As the week progressed and no one showed, fair officials attempted to get a hold of them by phone and text, but did not hear from them until that text Wednesday.

“I actually heard they will not be coming back to Montana,” she said, noting three carnival companies are operating in the state.

Fair board members praised this year’s events, noting the fair itself and the livestock auction did exceptionally well.

“The support from this community is exceptional – it was a very impressive fair, and Dillon should be proud,” board member Will Shirley said.

Board member David Schuett said his big concern was the scramble to fundraise for the new 4-H building. He said he thought the rush to get it done, and the price tag, might depress sale amounts for animals this year.

“It didn’t seem to bother them,” he said.

Board member and MSU Extension 4-H and Ag Agent Jessica Murray said the Friends of the Beaverhead County Fair are close to reaching their fundraising goal for the new building. Donations can be made to the Friends group and sent to the MSU Extension office in the Beaverhead County Courthouse.