Fair plans hinge on water, new 4-H building

A water main break at the end of last year flooded the current 4-H building at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, and is limiting what activities can take place.

The Beaverhead County Fair board discussed the current lack of water and plans to erect a new 4-H building at its Feb. 8 meeting.

The water line – which was located beneath the 4-H and other buildings – broke in October, leaving the fairgrounds without water while officials worked to determine how to fix it. The fair board previously approved having the water line moved to be located down the side of the midway, so any repair or replacement of damaged buildings could take place. The price for that is estimated at $100,000, and county and city of Dillon officials are considering splitting the cost.

Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson told the fair board that survey work for the location of various utilities is imminent, and then a plan for getting the repair done could be developed. But there is no guarantee on when the repair will take place.

“Hopefully it won’t be until June that we get water out there, but I can’t say for sure,” he said.

“The faster we get water there, the better,” fair board chairman Pete Hansen said.

Fair Manager Marvin Burch said he has people requesting the fairgrounds for various events, and he is unsure what to tell them.

Board member David Schuett said they could bring in a water truck and portable toilets for events, so people are not left without options.

Amber Burch, representing the 4-H Council, outlined a plan for a new 4-H building. She said the group created a rough plan for a new building on the site of the old one. It would have a commercial-grade kitchen and the concessions would be part of the new building, which would make it slightly longer than the current one.

Schuett estimated a 40-foot wide, 160-foot long building, which is roughly 30 feet longer.

“It’s not worth putting any money into a sinking ship,” she said of the current facility. “A new building will serve a huge need for this community and for the kids to have meetings and events.”

The new main entrance would be right off the midway, which might increase foot traffic.

Amber Burch said the foundation, shooting sports groups, the council and others have so far committed $185,000 toward the cost of the new building.

“That’s a huge testament to the need folks have,” she said. “It’s a huge project, but this community never ceases to amaze us.”

Schuett said they do not have any estimates yet on the total cost for the new facility, but he expects it to be more than the $185,000 pledged. The plan is to completely remove and dig up the old foundation and replace with a new one, and remove the old water line under the building in the process.

Schuett added he hoped the building will be up and running by June 1, even if it is not completely finished on the inside.

“The insides of buildings take forever to finish, but getting it sheeted and framed – the worst case scenario you’ll have visible studs, but as long as we have water and power,” he said.

The fair board unanimously approved the tentative dimensions for the new 4-H building, and authorized Marvin Burch to assist in the demolition of the old 4-H building.