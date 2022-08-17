Fair plans coalesce, 4-H building coming along

Updates at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds are coming at a fast pace, with fair organizers and construction workers scrambling to get the new 4-H building up and running and the rerouted water main line installed along the midway.

The Beaverhead County fair board discussed those and other issues at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Board member David Schuett said the 4-H building’s windows are installed, the siding is up, and sheet rock is in. Next will be painting and finishing work. The goal is to have the building functional – if not completely done – by the start of the fair entries on Aug. 30.

The former 4-H building was flooded when a service line underneath the foundation broke last year. City and county officials discovered the water main was located under several buildings, and agreed to reroute it as part of the city’s water main update project. Construction contractors were installing the new line last week, and it is expected to be up and running by fair time at the fairgrounds.

The pipe will be buried but not paved over until next year, MSU Extension 4-H and Ag Agent Jessica Murray said at the meeting. She noted they are planning on updating electrical wiring and running it along the midway, and that will delay placing millings over the top of the new line.

Open class entries begin arriving Aug. 30 at the fair; events will be held from Sept. 1-4. Tickets for the carnival are available for purchase at 3-D, 130 S. Montana St. Fair admission buttons ($5 for high school age and up, for the whole fair) are available at the gate, 3-D or Womack’s Printing.

Tickets for the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo (7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 2 p.m. Sept. 4), and the Dillon Jaycees Concert featuring Kip Moore and Tyler Halverson (8:30 p.m. Sept. 4) are available for purchase at www.dillonjaycees.com.

The 2022 Beaverhead County Fair Book is viewable online at https://beaverheadcounty. org/departments/county- fair/, or available at the Beaverhead County Extension office, Womack’s, Rocky Mountain Supply, Murdochs, 3-D and the Dillon Public Library.