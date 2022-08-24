Fair, Montana’s Biggest Weekend kick off Aug. 31

This year’s Beaverhead County Fair and Montana’s Biggest Weekend organizers are expecting a great time for all this year.

Commercial and food booths begin setup at the fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, and buildings open after judging concludes. Judging begins at 9 a.m. for open class entries and all non-animal departments. Check in for 4-H, FFA and Open Class Livestock (not poultry and rabbits) takes place from 4-8 p.m.

Open, 4-H and FFA livestock shows will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with the market hogs, followed by market beef at 1 p.m. and market lambs and goats at 5 p.m.

The 4-H and FFA livestock sale will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Live music on the midway takes place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Friday, 12:2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday.

The midway carnival will be open Thursday to Sunday. Advance tickets are available at 3-D, 130 S. Montana St. Tickets for the carnival are available for purchase at 3-D, 130 S. Montana St.

Arena events begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the Open 4D Barrel Race. On Thursday, the Stock Horse Show will be at 8 a.m.; the Team Roping Classic will be at 6 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo starts at 6:30 p.,m. Friday, Sept. 2. The Youth Rodeo is at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Dillon Jaycees Concert featuring Kip Moore and Tyler Halverson will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the PRCA rodeos and the concert can be purchased from www. dillonjaycees.com.

The annual Dillon Jaycees Labor Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 in downtown Dillon; entry forms are available at www.dillonjaycees. com.

Fair admission buttons ($5 for high school age and up, for the whole fair) are available at the gate, 3-D or Womack’s Printing. The 2022 Beaverhead County Fair Book is viewable online at https://beaverheadcounty. org/departments/ county-fair/, or available at the Beaverhead County Extension office, Womack’s, Rocky Mountain Supply, Murdochs, 3-D and the Dillon Public Library.