Fair board ironing out this year’s festivities

The Beaverhead County Fair board is tentatively planning a “normal” fair this year, with the understanding some changes might be made depending on public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule of events has yet to be nailed down, and board members are eyeing whether to bring the carnival back and how to handle concessions and food vendors, among other issues.

MSU Extension Agent and 4-H Youth Development Agent Jessica Murray said Thursday she just received confirmation that 4-H can have concessions this year. Building projects and interviews will be held, along with normal livestock, breeding and horse shows. The 4-H rodeo will also be on tap.

Fair board member David Schuett said at the board’s May 11 meeting they are leaning toward having a live animal sale, though there will also be the option for online bidding.

“I think we sold a lot that way,” he said, referring to animal sales last year over the internet. “For people out of the area, I think it was a good way to participate. We’re going to have the same people do it.”

Though there may be live animals in this ring this time around, the goal is to operate similar to last year’s sale, and get all the lots into a catalog for people to peruse before the event.

Board Chairman Pete Hansen said they hope to have a ranch rodeo, team breakaway and branding, team roping, and other traditional fair fare.

Last year’s fair was limited in how many people were allowed to attend certain events. The 4-H projects were open only to the 4-H youth, family and judging personnel. Livestock sales were a mix of in-person and online; the carnival and annual concert were canceled; attendance at the annual rodeo and other events was reduced; and efforts were made to spread people out and offer extra sanitization and handwashing options.

More details will be aired in the coming months, as the board navigates public health concerns with fair planning. The Beaverhead County Fair is held the Wednesday prior to Labor Day weekend through Sunday, which is Sept. 1-5 this year.