Fair board decides open class, carnival are a no this year

In its efforts to hold some kind of county fair this year, the Beaverhead County Fair Board fleshed out ideas for the judging and auction of animals at its July 7 meeting.

The board unanimously decided on not holding open class, commercial exhibitors or the carnival this year, in an attempt to reduce the risks of attendees contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Board member David Schuett suggested having the animal showing and judging split up and judged over a two- or three-day period, having the youth show the beef and sheep one day, the hogs another day, and securing a place to store the animals before they are sold and processed. The youth would be filmed when they show and leave immediately after.

Board President Pete Hansen said the sale could be live (with phone banks for call-in bids), but only the auction, fair staff and bidders could be present physically. The bidders could be spaced six feet apart in the barns or arena, depending on how much space is needed for adequate distance. Televisions would show the videos of each youth and animal when they came up for bid, allowing for the live bidding. The sale could also be streamed online, so bidders could watch and call in the bids.

“We wouldn’t have to worry about (finding space) for the youth and their parents – just the buyers,” Schuett said. “I think we can pull it off...we want buyers to feel safe.”

Board member Jackie Sutton suggested also having information available beforehand about which animals were lotted, so buyers know when the animal is coming up for bid. That could reduce how many people are on site at any given time, as some buyers are only after one or two animals during the auction.

The board of health reviewed draft plans for the fair – such as the arena activities, judging and auction – at its Friday meeting (see related story). The Dillon Jaycees needed to submit draft plans for the rodeo and concert.

Without a carnival, food vendors could be spaced out on the midway, board members said.

The board’s draft plans also noted additional cleaning and disinfecting would take place, and extra hand washing stations would be set up around the fairgrounds.

The fair board also discussed the potential for holding arena events at the fair, modeled after a recent roping contest held over the July 4 weekend. That contest went off smoothly, fair board members said, where contestants competed one at a time and left the facility. There were no spectators.

The board did not finalize decisions regarding the fair at its July 7 meeting; it continues to discuss and seek public health board approval for the fair and associated events.