EMS officials: District, levy more important than ever

The coronavirus pandemic strained Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services’ budget and workforce this year, making it more urgent than ever to seek a tax levy for a full time service next year.

Jean Bergeson of Beaverhead EMS said Tuesday they are finalizing plans to bring a levy proposal to county and city officials. The issue would appear on the May 2021 election ballot.

Beaverhead EMS is eyeing the creation of a new, full-time EMS service that would cover the city of Dillon, Fire District #2 and a couple outlying areas in the county. EMS officials first approached the Beaverhead County Commissioners with the idea in May 2019; the proposal was delayed as officials looked into district boundaries and estimated costs.

The most recent proposal estimated a $650,000 annual budget for the service, which would fund eight full-time employees, a part-time manager and a backup crew. Approximately half of the income would come through insurance billing for runs.

Before the issue appears on ballots, the Beaverhead County Commissioners must approve putting it there. Beaverhead EMS officials also want the backing of the Dillon City Council, even if it is not technically needed to put the levy before voters.

Bergeson said Thursday the EMS service received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) grant as part of coronavirus relief funding. That helped keep the service afloat this year, and allowed it to bring in COVID-19 protective gear and equipment.

“I am incredibly proud of our members – they stepped up to the plate and not only covered one full-time shift on a 24/7 basis, but they filled two additional on-call shifts 24/7,” Bergeson said. “For three months, we had a second team to provide doctor-requested patient assessments. Since March, we have had three crew members scheduled for almost every shift – we had one full-time on-duty and two on-call members. This way we had three memberson every 911 response.

“As a result, we had exceptional coverage, great response times, and typically a back-up crew to fill the next run,” Bergeson added. “It has worked really well. We definitely want to continue to offer that type of service to our community.”

EMS staff also implemented new cleaning and disinfection protocols for COVID-19. The doctorrequested response procedure was needed as many patients were foregoing medical care and treatment out of fear of COVID-19 exposure. EMS had its additional members on call to respond to those requests, taking vitals and checking medications of patients who could not do a face-to-face visit with their physician, Bergeson said. She added EMS officials want to be able to provide this service as the pandemic continues.

Ambulance runs picked up later in the year, despite fewer runs in the March and April period. Bergeson said the COVID-19 adaptations overall have “significantly impacted” the budget.

“In order to continue with the service being provided, we definitely need to pursue the levy. If we do not get the levy passed, then we are going to be forced to really do an evaluation of what we are able to do going forward,” she said.

Bergeson did not give a timeline on when she would present any finalized levy plans to the city of Dillon or the county commission.