EMS board sets officers, outlines tax payments

The new Beaverhead Ambulance Services special district board set duties and began the process for getting the new district’s fee and on property owners’ tax payments at its inaugural meeting June 16.

Voters approved the creation of the ambulance district in May. The new district sets up a board to manage the $35 per year fee applied to commercial, residential and mobile home property owners’ tax bills. The dollars will be used to pay three full-time people, who will be supplemented by volunteers from non-profit Beaverhead EMS. Beaverhead EMS has a separate board that will manage the operations and costs for the full-time employees, as it has done as a volunteer service since the 1950s.

The board is working with county Treasurer Cathy Hucke and Geographical Information Systems Coordinator Tracy Sawyer to ensure all property owners in the district are set up to pay the fee, and determine whether that payment is due on November or May property tax bills.

Hucke told the board the Department of Revenue needs to know which addresses to apply the fee, and which payments, by Sept. 1. Sawyer, who has maps that outline the new district, said he could have the information ready within a couple of weeks.

Board members discussed if they should try and get organizations that are exempt from the fee – such as the University of Montana Western and government agencies – if they would agree to paying into the district, since they also benefit from it.

Board members also considered setting up a separate account for county tax money to be deposited, and then distributed to BEMS for the full-time employee salaries.

Russ Sigman was selected as board chairman, David Cowardin was chosen as vice chairman, and Kathy Hilton was selected as secretary. A treasurer has not yet been determined.

The board tentatively scheduled another meeting June 29 to iron out more details about the new account and property tax timing.