Emergency shelter for stranded travelers dominates LEPC talk

Local planners are investigating a better way to set up emergency shelters in the area, after a late-January snowstorm forced the closure of Monida Pass and stranded travelers.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met Feb. 9 to discuss emergency shelters, area sirens and other county needs.

Disaster Emergency Services (DES) Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht said hotels in Dillon filled up around 2 p.m. that day, and travelers were at a loss where to go. The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 15 traffic, and road guards were in place at the Barretts exit.

“We were still getting people showing up in Dillon. We started getting calls in dispatch asking if we were going to set up a shelter. A lot of people said they had nowhere to go,” he said. “When people were looking at the roads on the MDOT website, it showed all of I-15 from Dillon to Interstate 90 was closed, and that was not true. It was closed going south and open for local traffic. We called people back and said they could go north to Butte and get a hotel.”

The American Red Cross has set up emergency shelters in the past at the University of Montana Western, and local volunteers are trained to set them up, Red Cross representative Erin Helm said. In this particular instance, the local volunteer was snowed in, and it was unclear where all the supplies were being stored due to volunteer turnover. Another issue is how infrequent shelters need to be set up in Dillon, or Montana overall.

“We put up a lot of shelters but we get like 1-2 folks in there,” she said. “We spend 50 hours training local citizens to do it the Red Cross way – which works if you have 1,000 people needing emergency shelter – but having that option work with 5-10 folks?”

Wagenknecht suggested having a network of local churches or groups that can fill those gaps, but that adds a liability risk that those groups may not want to take on.

LEPC members also discussed the future of the siren on the University of Montana Western campus. UMW Safety and Emergency Management Officer Monique Schofield said the university is open to moving the siren to another location, as staff are unsure if it works, and how they can service it for repairs and upgrades.

The siren is currently located at the top of Block Hall on campus. That building is eventually going to be remodeled, Schofield said, and UMW officials will eventually need to know if the siren will stay on campus. She added students do not appear to understand if the siren is an indication they need to leave campus.

“We could pull it out, but does the community want to keep it?” Wagenknecht asked, noting there was a lot of confusion as to when it should go off.

Officials decided to make it simple – once a day at noon for tests. If the siren goes off more than once at any time, it is an emergency. The sirens are a backup if other communications technology goes down.

“I’d be a fan of moving it,” Schofield said. “People are desensitized to it. Students coming from places with tornadoes think it’s a tornado siren...If the greater good indicates it needs to stay there, we need to have a conversation about that.”