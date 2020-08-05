Elkhorn mine tailings may travel the byway

Area forest service officials are eyeing options to clean out mine tailings at a former Elkhorn-area mine next summer.

Forest service representatives discussed the possibilities with the Beaverhead County Commission at its July 27 meeting.

Ore processors are aiming to dig out the tailings and process them next summer, Erik Torgerson of the forest service said. The goal is twofold – to clean up the leftovers and see if the mine is worth working again.

The initial plan is to have the unloaded vehicles head to the former mine south down the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway, starting at Wise River and ending up in Philipsburg or Drummond. The trucks would be empty up to the mine, then loaded up and sent south. The company is considering roughly 10-15 loaded trucks on the byway per day, and each truck hauling between 60,000 and 100,000 pounds each. The hauling would likely take place Monday to Thursday July to September, to try and avoid a lot of the recreation traffic.

“We want your opinion on if the road can handle it,” Torgerson said, adding he also wanted to know what the county would require as far as bonds for any repairs.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said the byway was designed to federal highway standards, so as long as the weight limit complied with those it should meet any requirements.

“I’d damn sure like to have a bond if you tear it up,” he added. McGinley noted he did not think the commission would authorize an overweight permit, due to the narrow, twisting roadway.

Commissioner and Chairman Tom Rice said normally the county requires a bond for gravel roads, and would have to research the situation for paved ones.

“This is a paved road – if you do this, it would be a sizable bond,” he said. “We’ve got to protect ourselves.”

Forest service officials assured the commission they were in the planning stages at this point, and nothing has been decided. They wanted to get cost and logistics estimates to the companies requesting the work to ensure all the bonds and costs are covered.