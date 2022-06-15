Elevated lead levels found in county schools

Two Beaverhead County schools tested above Environmental Protection Agency maximums for lead in their water, County Superintendent of Schools Mike Miller told the county commission June 6.

The Wisdom and Wise River schools tested positive for lead that was more than 15 parts per billion in their water used for drinking or food preparation, county sanitarian Joyce Pollastro said. Lead is a neurotoxin that is especially dangerous in children. A third school, Jackson, had a positive test for some lead, Miller said Monday, but the level was not as concerning as the other two schools.

“Any amount of lead in water is bad, but especially for young people,” she said.

School water testing was required to be completed by mid-February this year, under a new Montana state rule, and it provided grant dollars to do so, Pollastro said.

Pollastro said the sanitation office’s review of water quality in the surrounding areas indicates the pipes in the schools might be the culprit, and that outside water is not showing lead indicators. Older buildings – including schools – had lead pipes or copper pipes with lead soldered on installed back in the day, and those pipes may not have been updated to newer standards.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley noted the individual school boards for those schools need to make the decision on how to fix the problem. If they need some of the county’s infrastructure match money for grants, they need to decide that soon. He said those dollars for projects in the county need to be committed by September this year, or the money goes back to the state or federal government to be allocated elsewhere.

“The complicated part isn’t replacing the water system. The problem is writing the grant to get the money,” he said.

Pollastro said Monday she had found some grant sources for fixing the problems and forwarded that to the school administrators.

In other action, the commissioners unanimously approved the final plat for the Cornell Park minor subdivision and the associated agriculture exemption for one of the two parcels created. One of those parcels will be turned over from the Beaverhead Trails Coalition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, who will manage the park once the property changes hands.

FWP Fishing Access Site Manager Jay Pape said the plan is to replace the vault toilet this year if possible, and restore the stream bank. The existing boat ramp will be moved and improved to be more accessible.