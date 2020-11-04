Elder exploitation, theft suspects head to District Court

Justice Court officials transferred a number of individuals with felony-level offenses to Fifth Judicial District Court in the past couple of weeks.

The crimes range from elder exploitation and child endangerment to theft and criminal trespass to property. All of the suspects will enter pleas when they appear in District Court.

Elder exploitation and forgery

Dillon resident Shawn Probst, 45, is accused of felony counts of Elder Exploitation and Forgery exceeding $5,000. Probst is out of jail on $5,000 bond.

Probst allegedly forged signatures of an elderly individual on seven checks. Approximately $14,000 in checks were cashed, with $5,400 the largest single amount. Probst was arrested when Probst allegedly attempted to cash one of the checks at a bank in Dillon.

Theft, trespass

Chase Bates, 24, of Michigan, and Alexis Wheeler, 20, of California, are both charged with felony theft; and misdemeanor counts of theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bates is also charged with Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer. Both are in jail on $20,000 bond, each.

Bates and Wheeler were allegedly on a Dell-area resident’s ranch property, stealing gas from the ranch in a white van. When pulled over by a Beaverhead County sheriff’s deputy, Bates ignored the deputy’s orders and ran. Further investigation revealed the van was reported stolen from Grand Island, Nebraska.

Child endangerment

Jazzmine Robinson, 27, of Dillon is charged with felony Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, and misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence of Any Dangerous Drug (1st offense), Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Transactions with Children. She is in the Beaverhead County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Robinson was allegedly observed selling drugs in Dillon; she was pulled over on Oct. 15 for a stop sign violation by Dillon police. The arresting officer alleged Robinson, who was in the car with a juvenile, smelled of marijuana and had drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.