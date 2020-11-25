Economic development team highlights COVID response, county funding hopes

Beaverhead County’s economic development partners have spent the past several months seeking funding and offering grants to area businesses to keep them in operation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Headwaters RC&D Executive Director Joe Willauer and Regional Director Julie Jaksha updated the Beaverhead County Commissioners on their projects Nov. 16. Headwaters is a sevencounty economic development organization that supports entrepreneurs, small businesses and seeks to attract new businesses to the area.

“Right out of the gate, our organization pretty well pivoted to disaster mitigation when it came to the business community,” Willauer said. “The mandatory shutdowns in spring had a huge impact on the local economy, particularly for small business.”

Headwaters staff held a number of online training events, sharing what information they had to keep businesses alive during the pandemic. As federal coronavirus relief dollars made their way to states, Headwaters staff assisted businesses in obtaining those dollars to keep the doors open and limit job losses.

Now staff are turning their attention to getting feedback to update to the region’s 10-year plan for economic development, with a particular focus on the pandemic. Willauer said businesses continue to cite the lack of affordable housing and broadband internet as their greatest needs. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) document must list items if Headwaters wants to obtain grants for those needs.

Willauer said some of the items that would be ideal to put on the list include the proposed Cowboy Hall of Fame and related convention space, putting in shade options at Jaycee Park, and creating more pedestrian-friendly downtown redevelopment. Having a more walkable downtown increases the chances visitors will park and shop locally.

The easiest funding comes through grants to do feasibility or design studies, he said. Those projects seem like they would be ideal for those grants.

Beaverhead County received “far and away” the most money of the counties Headwaters serves in 2019. Willauer said over $1.5 million was available in grants and loans to help local communities and businesses.

Some of those dollars were used to address brownfields properties in the county, Jaksha said. Brownfields are properties affected by petroleum, lead paint, asbestos and other toxins that need remediation before redevelopment can occur. Jaksha added approximately $300,000 is left to address brownfield properties in the area.

Headwaters will host a digital meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 to get feedback about the CEDS. For more information, call Headwaters at 406-533-6781.