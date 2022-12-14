Economic development strategy update incoming

Area economic development professionals are preparing to update southwest Montana’s economic development strategy document, and they are seeking Beaverhead County’s community input.

Headwaters RC&D Executive Director Kelly Sullivan headed up the first Community Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) meeting last week for the county. CEDS is a document updated every five years to pinpoint projects and needs in the county, which can then be used for grant applications and other funding.

The meeting, attended by landowners, city of Dillon and Lima officials, and Chamber of Commerce representatives, outlined the most recent document and the areas where development assistance is needed. The plan has seven goals to help develop the region. Those goals include coordinating and advocating as a region to ensure regional competitiveness and resiliency; ensure communities are appealing and healthy places to live and work; increase access to capital and business assistance resources for business creation, expansion and retention; nurture entrepreneurs and small businesses; enhance and expand natural resource-based economic development; and enhance and expand workforce development and educational opportunities for residents.

The document looks at the entire southwest region which includes Beaverhead, Madison, Granite, Jefferson, Powell, Butte-Silver Bow City-County, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge City-County.

Past projects in Beaverhead County that benefited from being in the CEDS include the cleanup of the former Johnson property, Brownfields grants for area landowners and local small business financial assistance.

Attendees at the meeting recognized the area’s biggest challenges – lack of affordable housing, child care, an abundant workforce to fill vacant positions, and infrastructure needs. Lima Mayor David Olsen noted the recent rounds of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) grant funding will help with some improvements, such as a service line extension in their town. The city of Dillon received dollars for its water line project, the Jackson Water and Sewer District and Wisdom Sewer District will also receive funding for improvements to their systems.

A second meeting will be Jan. 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the Bank of Commerce, 110 S. Idaho St. Additional meetings will be held in February and March to review draft documents. The new CEDS is due March 31 at the Economic Development Administration.

For more information, email info@headwatersrcd.org or visit www.headwatersrcd.org.