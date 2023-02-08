Eason does it: DMS student wins County Spelling Bee

The roster of more than a hundred words presented during last Thursday’s Beaverhead County Spelling Bee began—appropriately enough—with “bookworm.”

Reichle School’s Reagan Rieber opened the competition by correctly spelling “bookworm”—an apt word to describe the competition’s eventual winner, Abigail Eason of Dillon Middle School, and many of the other two dozen competitors who took the stage of Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus for the event.

“I did study some,” said Eason, a fan of all the Lord of the Rings books by J.R.R. Tolkien (an oft-misspelled name that she also has down).

“But I think it was mostly just that I’ve been a big reader.”

The contest’s final word— “inimical”—seemed a fitting description of the winning effort by Eason, the only contestant to persevere through seven, nerve-wracking, brain-wracking rounds to take the title.

“I just kind of guessed,” said Eason with a humble shrug of her spelling of the final word to wrap up a competition that included two dozen contestants from schools in Dillon, Glen, Lima, Wisdom, Wise River and Polaris.

“I am amazed at how well they spelled all those words,” commented John Jackson, a Beaverhead County Commissioner and former County Spelling Bee champ during the 1950s who presented Eason with her winner’s trophy.

Runner-up Chase Reasoner came within a letter of winning that award, but got tangled by “marionette” (a word misspelled for this article before a proofreading and consultation with the Merriam Webster dictionary corrected the blunder).

“I swore I knew that one,” smiled Reasoner, who knew enough words to climb all the way to the championship word test on Thursday, despite not studying much for the spelling bee.

“I used to read a lot as a kid, so I guess all the words stuck with me,” revealed Reasoner, who like Thursday’s other contestants, gained a spot at the County Spelling Bee by excelling at a preliminary spelling bee held at his school. Though as anyone who’s ever entered one can tell you, knowing a word and even knowing how to correctly spell it does not guarantee success at a spelling bee, where pressure can muddle the mind and twist the tongue.

“My heart was bumping really fast, I couldn’t stop tapping my foot. I’d take a minute to breathe and calm myself,” recalled Reasoner of how he dealt with the pressure of performing the almost lost art of spelling— and doing it in public while navigating through multiple tough words, working without the proverbial net of a digital spellchecker.

“I just tried to stay calm,” said Eason, who on Thursday employed relaxation techniques she learned while studying at Dillon Martial Arts.

Thursday’s second round proved especially difficult, with seven competitors falling to the contest’s unsparing ‘one and done’ format.

Eason did actually miss a word (foosball) in Round Six. But so did Reasoner (pallor).

She quickly recovered and earned a chance for with her correct spelling of vacuousness— a word that definitely did not apply to the event’s proceedings, other than it’s tough to spell.

Her victory also netted Eason a spot at next month’s Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman, where she’ll go up against winners of other county competitions from around Montana.