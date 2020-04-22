Easing of restrictions considered

State officials are looking to map out a slow reopening of the Montana economy, despite the state seeing new cases and deaths from the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday in a press conference that any phased reopening will be driven by guidance developed through statewide data, and recommendations from a task force which includes public health officials, community and business leaders.

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has 437 positive cases of the virus and 12 deaths; five of those deaths are from Toole County residents. Gallatin and Yellowstone counties have the highest number of cases, followed by Missoula, Flathead, Toole and Lewis and Clark counties. There have been no new cases in the past week from Beaverhead or Madison County residents.

Beaverhead County has administered 130 total tests, with none pending, according to Beaverhead Incident Command. Of six positive tests in Beaverhead, five were Madison County residents.

That compares to 399 cases and seven deaths from a week ago, according to state of Montana data. New deaths are from residents in Toole, Cascade and Yellowstone counties; Cascade has the next highest number of deaths with two.

Community spread of the virus is occuring in Flathead, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone counties, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS). Community transmission is defined as positive COVID-19 cases that cannot be linked to other known cases or travel.

The most recent data (as of Tuesday morning) on the virus indicates those aged 20-29 have 20 percent of the cases in the state, with those aged 50-59 years make up 19 percent of the cases. Montanans aged 30-39 and 60-69 make up 16 percent of cases for each age bracket. Roughly 3 percent of COVID-19 cases are hospitalized in the state, with just under 3 percent resulting in death.

DPHHS demographic data for the first month of coronavirus cases (as of April 10) indicates roughly 2 percent of those who have diagnosed positive for COVID-19 die from the virus, and those who require hospitalization tend to be in older age brackets. The median age of those hospitalized is 66, with half of them between 57 and 77 years old. The median age for those not requiring hospitalization is 44, where half of patients are between 30 and 59 years old.

Nationally, there have been 746,625 total cases and 39,083 deaths as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Reopening roadmap in development

The current statewide stay at home order expires April 24, and Bullock said he wants to reopen the state when it makes sense to do so. The state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus have kept cases and deaths low, buying time for health care providers to prepare for spikes in cases.

“Because we acted early with input from public health and emergency response efforts, we have a significantly lower rate of infection per capita than many of our neighboring states without stay-at-home directives,” Bullock said.

Bullock created a task force to examine what a phased reopening of Montana would look like, and to determine how best to spend $1.25 billion in CARES Act federal aid to support residents and organizations for both immediate and long-term needs. The task force includes representatives from small business, agriculture, nonprofits, economic development organizations, financial institutions and more.

“We want to reopen and stay open, but we need to recognize that our new normal will look a little bit different,” he said. “The virus isn’t going away, and we are going to have to adapt with how to live with it.”

Montana’s reopening plan had not been released as of press time Tuesday. Johns Hopkins’ Center for Health

Johns Hopkins’ Center for Health Security and the White House released guidelines for phased reopening during the pandemic. The first step is to have stay at home orders to slow the spread of the disease. The next phase would allow for gradual reopening when there has been a decline in new cases for two weeks; rapid diagnostic testing is available for all people with COVID-19 symptoms and their close contacts; health care providers can care for all patients (and have enough personal protective equipment to do so); and public health has the capacity to trace contacts of all positive COVID-19 cases. In this potential reopening, businesses and other sectors could begin slow reopenings as long as they can maintain physical distancing and rapid intervention for those who may contract the virus.

The last phases would be on tap once a vaccine or other therapeutic treatment is available, and allowing for increased preparedness for the next public health threat.

Bullock said there needs to be a sustained reduction in new cases for at least two weeks before he would consider easing restrictions, which is based on the incubation period of the virus. He also must consider the ability for hospitals to treat all patients, both those with the virus and those with other health needs. Testing capacity also needs to increase, which cannot happen as shortages of supplies continue to be a concern. And the reopening plan must take into account what to do if the state sees a spike in cases, which could occur as tourists come into Montana over the summer months.

“I want to open up Montana as much as any Montanan,” he said. “But I will do it responsibly, in phases, to keep the curve flattened, so we can mitigate the risk, knowing the risk is still there. I know this crisis is hurting Montana and Montanans, but if we get this wrong it will hurt us even more.”