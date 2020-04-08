Earthquake shakes area

As if fears over the possibility of catching the new coronavirus and the near certainty of a coming, economic downturn hadn’t given locals enough to worry about, nature staged one of its most disconcerting events last week in the area.

A powerful earthquake rumbled out of central Idaho late in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 31, sending shockwaves into six surrounding states, including next-door Montana.

Last Tuesday’s temblor rattled walls and windows and nerves, but seems to have left no damage in its wake, despite registering a relatively powerful 6.5 on the Richter Scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“We kind of lucked out,” said Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft, who was home in Dillon watching TV when the earthquake struck at 5:52 p.m.

“No one has reported any damage and we haven’t seen any damage from it at all,” said Craft.

“Which is kind of fantastic, considering the amount of shaking.”

Lasting about 10 seconds, that shaking emanated from a remote portion of Idaho’s Challis National Forest about 130 miles southwest of Dillon.

Though it rated as the most dramatic earthquake in the area for decades, last week’s temblor failed to do any significant property damage even in the town of Challis, Idaho, located just 45 miles from its epicenter.

“I talked to my son in Challis and he said there was no damage there,” reported Charlotte Pence, a former, longtime resident of Challis who moved to Dillon a few years ago after marrying Dan Pence.

“My son said it wasn’t anything like in ’83,” she added, referring to the 1983 Borah Peak Earthquake, which caused millions of dollars of damage and killed two children in Challis, where she was still living at the time.

“It was a horrible experience, I thought we’d been bombed,” she said of the 1983 quake that announced itself with a deafening roar.

“The Challis Quake in 1983 was 7.3 on the Richter Scale, so this one last week was quite a bit smaller,” said Rob Thomas, a professor of geology at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

“But this was largest in immediate proximity to Dillon since 1983,” added Thomas, who was at his home in Dillon when last week’s quake struck.

“It’s important for people to know that this is part of our lot in life living here,” said Thomas, noting that Dillon also experienced significant shaking from nearby earthquakes in 2017 and 2005.

“I understand it’s scary to people—it’s scary to me. I know there is a slight possibility of a 7-plus magnitude earthquake happening on Blacktail Fault near town,” said Thomas, who in 2009 was named Outstanding Baccalaureate Colleges Professor of the Year by The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

“The devastation to Dillon would be really bad,” said Thomas, who monitored last week’s earthquake for a few seconds before concluding it wasn’t from around here.

“Before the main surface waves hit that caused the shaking, I knew it wasn’t local,” said Thomas of last week’s quake.

“I was slightly comforted, but still holding my breath that this was not going to evolve into giant rupture on Blacktail Fault. That would not be good, but the probability is low,” said Thomas of an seismic event that the best available data indicates will only happen approximately every 1500 years.

“So, I don’t want people to worry about that now, they’ve got enough stress, no pun intended.”