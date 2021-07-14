Dry lightning, heat fuel area fires in Beaverhead

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in the Wisdom and Wise River areas, each sparked in the last few days from lightning.

The largest of the two, the Trail Creek fire, is 20 miles west of Wisdom and north of Highway 43 near Shoofly Creek. It is currently 1,900 acres and is 0% contained, according to InciWeb (the incident management website).

The Alder Creek fire began Monday. It is west of Wise River and is 500 acres as of Tuesday morning. Beaverhead County Fire Warden Tom Wagenknecht told the Drought Task Force Monday that the fire likely was sparked by lightning also, though the cause is considered “unknown” on InciWeb at this time.

The Trail Creek fire is “very volatile with the amount of dying timber” in that area, just west of the battlefield, Wagenknecht said. The fire jumped over Highway 43 and was heading southwest as of Monday afternoon. The only good thing about that fire is there are few structures threatened – one home, and a radio repeater site for the county.

The Alder Creek fire is in another very dry, very heavily wooded area near roughly 20 homes, Wagenknecht said. The fire may threaten up to 120 structures along Highway 43, depending on how it spreads.

The biggest difficulty now is finding the manpower to help fight the fires. Wagenknecht said much larger fires are burning in a number of other states, leaving few resources for local firefighting efforts.

“Quite frankly, what we have going on here in southwest Montana is probably nothing compared to what other places are looking at, like in California and Oregon. That means we’re going to struggle for resources and we have a hell of a lot of time left in the season to live with it,” he said. “We’re hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. We just better hope we don’t get more starts.”

Last week, the Birch Creek fire sparked just north of Dillon, though it was managed quickly due to its location and the speed of responders. Wagenknecht said that the fire, also started by lightning, was in a “rocky spot” where it started, so firefighters were able to tamp it down quickly.

Drought to worsen

Hot and dry weather is expected to continue through the next couple of months, Arin Peters of the National Weather Service said. Since mid-May, most of Beaverhead County has been at 50% of normal for precipitation; the last 30 days the county was at 10- 30% of normal precipitation.

“June is supposed to be the wettest month in 44 of the 56 counties in Montana, and 10-30% of normal precipitation is pretty widespread,” he said. “It couldn’t have come at a worse time. We need that spring precipitation to stay and kick things off for the growing season. There have been a lot of impacts from that, like water shortages – our reservoirs are taking a dive.”

Since Jan. 1, accumulated precipitation recorded at the University of Montana Western site indicated that location is approximately two inches of precipitation behind where it should be.

“The storm in late May is skewing those numbers,” Peters added. “It was beneficial, but without that, we’d be a couple of more inches below normal.

Peters added the aboveaverage temperatures in southwest Montana are making the drought worse and drying up any snow runoff still in the mountains. It all came down at once and we haven’t seen anything since then.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor puts the lower half of Beaverhead County in “severe” to “extreme” drought, while the northern half ranges from “moderate” to “severe” drought. Peters said he expected next week’s drought monitor map to expand and worsen those drought conditions throughout Montana, especially southwest Montana. And drought conditions are expected to continue through the end of September, with hotter than usual temperatures.

Clark Canyon Reservoir sat at 49% full as of the end of June; that compares to 79% full at the same time last year. Lima Dam sat at 34% full as of July 6; that compares to 80% full at the same time last year.

There is one ray of hope – Peters said the possibility of a “la nina” winter is showing in climate models. La ninas, in general, are cooler and wetter than normal years, though last winter was also a la nina and did not see much rain or snow.

“The main takeaway is the chances are greater for a wetter winter with a la nina,” Peters said. “I’m taking that as a grain of hope. This year’s growing season is probably done for. I’m hoping by fall and winter to start recovering some of this precipitation.

“If we don’t, we’ll be in worse trouble than we are right now,” he added.