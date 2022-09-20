Drought worsens, hope turns to wet winter weather

Weather watchers are hoping this winter will be the wet one they’ve sought for the past two years.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the Beaverhead County Drought Task Force Monday that the third “la nina” winter in a row will do what the other two did not – pile snow on the mountains.

“Three in a row is very rare – there’s only four known instances of a ‘triple dip,’ as they call it, since we started keeping track of this sort of thing in the 1800s,” he said. “La nina can certainly affect precipitation. Generally speaking it can be above normal, but not always. We’re trying to remain optimistic that will happen...we certainly could use an above-normal winter.”

Beaverhead County is considered in either “moderate” or “severe” drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor. That is due to a stretch of hot, dry weather and no hint of rain. Peters said Montana had the third-hottest August ever, and Beaverhead County was the hottest it has ever been in that month.

The outlook for the rest of the week indicates the potential for between onehalf to three-fourths an inch of rain, he said, though temperatures are expected to be higher than normal. Dillon’s precipitation tally is currently three inches shy of a normal year, he said.

The Clark Canyon Reservoir sits at 26% full as of the end of August, compared to 31% full at the same time last year. The Lima Dam is at 16% full as of Sept. 12, compared to 23% full at the same time last year. Clark Canyon was between eight- and 10 feet down at the start of this year compared to normal amounts, Peters said.

“A good winter is needed to make up that deficit,” he said. “Hopefully this winter will help us make that up.”