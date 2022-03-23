Drought expected to last

To the surprise of no one that’s been paying attention, the ongoing drought is expected to persist in Beaverhead County for the foreseeable future.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ray Greely told the county Drought Task Force last week that the low amount of snow since October has not made much of a dent in the water deficit for the state and western region.

“It’s been kind of disappointing,” he said. “When you compare to the rest of the state, Beaverhead County and southwest Montana in general are doing a little better than other places.”

Greely noted February – generally the driest month for the state – was even more dry than normal. Snowpack overall is running below average, between 80% and 85% of normal for this part of the year.

“If we don’t have a wet spring, we could have some big drought problems coming this summer,” he said.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report listed most of the county as in severe drought, with a stretch along the eastern edge of the county in extreme drought. Only the northwest corner of Montana was not considered in drought conditions.

Clark Canyon Reservoir was at 50% full and 73% of its average for February, compared to 77% full and 114% of average at the same time last year. The Lima Dam was at 32% full and 84% of average as of March 15, compared to 49% full and 132% of average at the same time last year.

The snowpack above the Beaverhead Basin on March 15 was 86%, compared to 84% at the same time last year. The snowpack above the Red Rock Basin was 65%, compared to 74% last year.

In past years, the state could count on wet springs to reduce water deficits from dry winters, but the last couple of years have not followed that pattern.

“If we don’t have a really good spring season, we’re going to maintain the drought conditions currently on hand,” Greely said. “Even if we have a normal spring, we’re still going to have problems this summer.”