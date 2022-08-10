Drought designation re-established in Beaverhead County

Weather forecasters are looking to re-introduce some level of drought designation to Beaverhead County this week, due to the warm, dry weather.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the Drought Task Force Monday he expects the new drought monitor map to again include Beaverhead County. Last month – when the designation was dropped – Peters said he thought that would be premature.

The entire month of July was roughly about four degrees Fahrenheit above normal, and had lower than expected rainfall (50-70% of normal). So far, the weather station at the University of Montana Western showed the area at 2.4 inches below normal precipitation. This past weekend’s rain showers were helpful, but not likely widespread enough to prevent returning to drought status.

Clark Canyon Reservoir sat at 38% full, or 71% of average as of July. That compares to 37% full and 68% of average for the same time period last year. The Lima Dam is at 31% full and 81% of average, compared to 24% full and 64% of average at the same time last year. There is no snowpack left in both the Beaverhead Basin and the Red Rock Basin.

The nation may experience its third la nina weather event in a row, something exceedingly rare, Peters said. La nina events tend to be wetter winters, though the past two were not up to par.

The next couple of weeks are expected to be typical of August – hot and dry. The usual fire potential is expected for the rest of the summer into the fall. Beaverhead County Fire Warden Tom Wagenknecht said open burning is banned right now due to the dryness, though the county has been fortunate not to have a fire spark in its boundaries yet this year.