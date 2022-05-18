Draft county growth policy coming soon

Beaverhead County’s updated growth policy is nearing a written draft form, planning officials said last week.

County Planner Rob Macioroski told the planning board May 12 that he is nearing the finish line incorporating all the items needed to put in the updated growth policy. Once that is done, he will send it to the county’s consultant to create a functional draft.

The growth policy outlines goals for future development in the county, serving as a general map of what planners believe will be priorities in the county for the next decade.

Once the draft is assembled, the board will hold public hearings around the county to get additional feedback. A final version must be adopted by Beaverhead County Commissioners.

Macioroski said his next step after getting the draft together is to update the county’s subdivision regulations. That will need to incorporate Montana subdivision law changes, and reflect the new growth policy.

The policy and regulations are usually updated every decade, and new items such as zoning cannot be in the regulations unless they are mentioned in the growth policy. The county planning board is considering adding agricultural zoning to the policy. It has also considered creating a “permit to build” process for developers to follow. The process would hopefully cut down on fights between landowners over roads, misplaced wells and septic systems.

Macioroski also updated the board on the status of new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain maps.

“They were hoping to adopt them sometime later this summer, but now that’s later this fall,” he said. “If it weren’t for COVID, we’d already have them adopted. COVID set us back a year.”

The maps determine what properties are in the 100- and 500-year floodplains, which informs where people can build in the county. Macioroski said many areas where buildings were located will be moved out of the floodplain with the new maps, but there are also plenty of areas that will now be in the floodplain as well.

The maps (both current and proposed) can be viewed at: http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/ water/operations/floodplain-management/ beaverhead .