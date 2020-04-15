Donation with caveat put Barrett Hospital Foundation in position to purchase ventilator before demand soared

The Barrett Hospital Foundation works diligently to find funding and improve the equipment and condition of Barrett Hospital and HealthCare. That effort by the foundation has put the hospital in an improved position to deal with a negative turn in the local coronavirus situation.

“The timing of a recent gift to Barrett Hospital Foundation was fortuitous and expedited a crucial equipment purchase,” said a Foundation official.

With heightened concern regarding the medical equipment needed to address health-related issues of COVID-19, ventilators have become hard if not impossible to obtain with demand for the devices rising higher each day.

According to Barrett Hospital Foundation Executive Director Brooke Erb, John and Cynthia Osborne of Twin Bridges made a $27,000 donation to the foundation with the caveat that the funds be used upon receipt for capital equipment. The Foundation Board of Directors decided to purchase a new ventilator.

“In a time of great uncertainty, there is comfort in knowing that the Osborne’s kindness has provided the hospital with the most current equipment,” said Erb. “It goes without saying, that we had no knowledge that a pandemic was looming and that it would create a worldwide demand for ventilators. As news began to circulate of the shortage, the new PB 840 Ventilator had been delivered to Barrett Hospital & HealthCare and staff had received the appropriate training.”

The hospital now has the new ventilator, a multi-patient ventilator, and three small transport ventilators in inventory.

“The arrival of our new ventilator this past month as part of the overall strategic plan for Barrett Hospital is a timely and welcome event,” said Dr. Sandra McIntyre. “This planned purchase provides an updated ventilator to augment the current ventilator which has served us well over the past decade and continues to do so. Barrett Hospital leadership, providers and staff have been working intensively to prepare ourselves and our hospital to care for our community through the COVID 19 outbreak and feel confident in our readiness.”

“We thank our community for observing the stay at home recommendations and for practicing social distancing. Practicing these measures will reduce the risk of spreading the virus and is a the most effective means to stay safe and healthy through this time. Thank you for keeping yourselves and your neighbors safe.”