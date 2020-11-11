Domestic dispute lands local man in jail
By
Casey S. Elliott
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A local man accused of endangering his girlfriend with his car last week is out of jail on bond.
Kenneth Gary Pauley, 23, of Dillon, is charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon, Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson said. Additional charges may be filed.
Pauley allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against his girlfriend, when she attempted to remove her things from the residence they shared, Guiberson said. The incident happened late Thursday after an argument.
It is unknown at this time if there were injuries to the victim; no officers were injured in the arrest, he added.
Felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
