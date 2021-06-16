Dillon women plead guilty in 2020 murder case

Two local women pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of 49-year-old Larry Coon last year in Fifth Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Sandy Rose Moore, 20, pleaded guilty to felony mitigated deliberate homicide in the death, admitting in court she got into a heated argument with Coon and strangled him with a rope, causing his death. Moore changed her plea as part of a plea agreement in the case.

Separately, 24-year-old Cristina VanDuinen pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence in Coon’s death. VanDuinen admitted to agreeing to help Moore hide Coon’s body and provided a suitcase to her for that purpose.

Dillon police found Coon dead in his home on Thomsen Avenue Jan. 11, 2020 during a welfare check. Police found Coon hidden behind a washer and dryer with a bag over his head; Moore was arrested at that time. VanDuinen and Kerry “Sam” Johnson were also arrested and charged in conjunction with obstructing the investigation.

An autopsy determined Coon died of strangulation, sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, 2020.

Mitigated deliberate homicide is considered a “lesser included offense” under deliberate homicide, with a maximum penalty 40 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Moore was originally charged with felony counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence. The remaining charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

VanDuinen was also originally charged with obstructing justice; the status of any additional charges are pending, and the plea agreement sealed until Johnson’s case is resolved. He is charged with felony obstructing justice for allegedly knowing about the death and delaying reporting it to police.

Johnson was in court Tuesday for a status conference on the case and did not change his plea. He also faces charges of criminal trespass, felony theft, felony obstructing justice, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in a separate court case, which is pending.

Moore and VanDuinen are held in jail on $200,000 bond for each. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

Johnson is out of jail on bond.