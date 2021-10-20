Dillon woman gets 40 years in boyfriend’s death

A Dillon woman who admitted to strangling her 49-year-old boyfriend in January 2020 was sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Women’s Prison last week.

Sandy Rose Moore, 21, received the maximum sentence for felony mitigated deliberate homicide in Fifth Judicial District Court Oct. 12. She was originally charged with felony counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence, with the second charge dismissed and the first reduced in a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office.

Dillon police found Larry Coon’s body at the couple’s Thomsen Avenue home Jan. 11, 2020, hidden behind a washer and dryer with a bag over his head. Moore pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in June, admitting she strangled Coon after a heated argument, where Coon threatened to call child protective services on a family member. The second charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Co-defendant Cristina Van-Duinen, 25, pleaded guilty in June to felony conspiracy to tamper with evidence, admitting to agreeing to help Moore hide Coon’s body. She has not yet been sentenced. Co-defendant Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, intends to go to trial for his alleged role in the murder. Johnson is charged with felony obstructing justice and accused of knowing Moore had killed Coon and delaying reporting it to police. He also has other charges pending for separate crimes (see related story).

Prior to sentencing, Moore apologized to the Coon family, her own family and her friends for her actions.

“I think about that night every day, and it has impacted me fully,” she said. “At one point, (the Coon family) accepted me. And I’m sorry – I just want to say I’m sorry, for letting them down. And to my friends and family, I’m sorry for not being a good daughter, or a good friend as I should. And given time, if given a chance, I would really like to make amends and correct what I’ve done. Even though I know I have to live with the guilt of what I’ve done, and there’s no way I can get rid of that guilt. I’ll always have to live with it.” Judge Luke Berger outlined his thought process prior to pronouncing sentence, to both balance punishment and mitigation as required in Montana’s sentencing laws. He highlighted the reduced charge and the maximum amount of time in prison would accomplish both goals.

“I don’t think there’s anyone here that disagrees that you need a lot of help. Do I think after a while you could take those tools and do something with it, yes I do. Do I think it’s going to take a long time – I know it is. I just think given the nature of the offense, the nature of everything that was testified about you whether it is good, bad or indifferent, I just have serious concerns,” he said. “I mean – I keep saying it over and over again – as I said before, you can’t snap and kill someone. That sounds basic, but I want to explain this to you basically.

“I can look at you today, and I can tell that you know you messed up,” he continued. “And you said this is going to haunt you for the rest of your life. Good – I hope it does. I hope you think about this for the rest of your life. Because that’s what you’ve brought on yourself.”

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey argued for 25 years in prison, with a strong recommendation for extensive treatment, noting trauma Moore experienced at a young age, in addition to her own mental health struggles that prevent her from making accurate decisions.

“In light of facts of this case, I think, in looking at the victim as well as the defendant, it is clear that Sandy has a particular set of problems unique to herself that we don’t see in many defendants. She needs the treatment, she needs the counseling, she needs to be taught how to function in society in an appropriate way,” he said. “It’s clear from the testimony of (defense witnesses) that there was a lot lacking in Sandy’s younger life, that if it had been there, we probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Beaverhead County Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist pushed for the maximum time in prison, considering the violence involved in Coon’s death. He referenced autopsy photographs which showed two marks from the cord, which was too short to be wrapped around Coon’s neck twice. He said that suggested there was “quite a struggle” between them.

“This isn’t a case where the victim died in a moment. It took more than a moment for the defendant to wrap a cord around Mr. Coon’s neck. It took more than a moment to pull it tight, and it took more than a moment to hold it there until he stopped struggling,” he said. “This is a case where the victim would have known what was happening – he didn’t die in a moment. He would have realized that his attempts to save himself were for naught.

“This is not the type of case where in the heat of the moment, someone pulled the trigger and a life ended immediately,” Geist added. “This is a case that took minutes to end a life.”

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch deemed Berger’s sentence “fair and adequate” considering the facts of the case, and the mitigating factors that led to the state’s plea agreement with Moore. Moore faced up to life in prison on the original homicide charge.

Punishment pushed by family

Three of Coon’s sisters testified to his kindness and generosity prior to sentencing, all expressing the emotional toll his death took on them and their extended family. They stressed how he was the type of person that made friends easily, and would drop everything to help anyone in need.

“Larry did not deserve to die like this, and his family and friends did not deserve to lose him due to these circumstances,” sister Shawna Bellis wrote in her victim impact statement, which was read in court. Her statement noted she lived a block away from Coon and she often finds herself looking out the window hoping to see him walk by, although she wrote she knows that will not happen.

“I honestly believe in my heart that there is not a punishment for Sandy that will ever be on the same level of what she did to Larry, and how much pain she caused me and my family,” sister Mandy Lyon wrote in her statement, also read in court. “I don’t believe she should ever be eligible for parole. My brother is gone forever because of her. She has no right to someday be released onto the same streets we walk.”

Sister Lori Ford, who read her statement by Zoom from the Montana Women’s Prison (where she is serving time for driving under the influencerelated offenses, said she hoped they were not housed together in the prison.

“I will never be able to tell my brother Larry goodbye,” she said. “Who gave you the right to take that opportunity away from me?”

Past troubles, mental health struggles aired

Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Jennifer Miller testified to her mental health counseling work with Moore, first at the request of the family for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment, and later when she discovered more behavioral issues needed addressing. She spoke of a kidnapping Moore endured when she was younger, stating she went with the kidnapper to protect her sister.

“Sandy struggles to make accurate decisions. Her decision making function isn’t working quite correctly. She really needs a neuropsychological assessment to let us know what executive functioning might be most affected, but she never had the financial ability to go seek that,” Miller said. “There is also a strong genetic history of intellectual disability, which is essentially, formally called mental retardation.”

“So to paraphrase, she’s somewhat slow and has problems with decision making?” Hennessey asked, and Miller agreed with that summary.

Hennessey also asked Miller how Moore handles stressful situations.

“She panics. She goes into flight mode, and makes some very rash decisions, and basically puts herself in danger,” Miller said.

Miller also discussed Moore’ relationship with her sister, whom Coon threatened and was the reason given for Moore’s actions that caused his death.

“She has a really close relationship with her sister – she’ll do just about anything to protect her, and that is very evident with the kidnapping,” Miller said. “The man threatened to hurt her sister, and Sandy would do just about anything to protect her, so she pretty much complied with the kidnapper and went with him, and let him do the things he did in order to protect her sister.”

“So...she reacted to the threat that Larry made involving DFS with her family and her sister?” Hennessey asked, and Miller agreed.

Miller added she believed Moore can be rehabilitated, but it would require extensive treatment in an inpatient, protected facility.

Bonnie Driscoll, the mother of one of Moore’s longtime friends, testified that Moore seemed “easily manipulated” and came from a troubled home.

Public safety, treatment are sentencing factors

Berger alluded to all the testimony provided, including Moore’s statement to the Coon family, just before imposing Moore’s sentence. He said the system failed her, but that is not an excuse for her actions.

“Ms. Miller talked about, said that you’re impulsive, and you struggle to make accurate decisions. Your stress response is rash, and it puts people in danger. You react to threats, you feel threatened and it causes you distress. Ms. Driscoll talked about how you are easily manipulated and you need structure....it’s not even fight or flight, it’s fight or fight for you,” he said. “In your situation, it’s led to nothing but tragedy.

“If I was sitting here right now and I was to say, ‘Ms. Moore, you can’t steal cars. Ms. Moore, you can’t do this. Ms. Moore, you can’t do that.’ That resonates with me to say this, well – when I say it in my head, ‘Ms. Moore, you can’t kill people’ – that’s where the distinction comes for me on this,” Berger continued. “But Ms. Moore, I’m sentencing you because I feel the nature of your crime and your needs when it comes to protecting society, when it comes to the correctional policies of the state of Montana – you’ve got public safety, you’ve got mental health issues, and you’ve got chemical dependency issues.”

Berger reiterated that mitigated deliberate homicide is the right charge for conviction in this instance, and that the maximum amount of time in prison was warranted for the crime. He also sentenced Moore to pay crime victims compensation fund restitution and court fees. Berger said he will strongly recommend extensive mental health and chemical dependency treatment, to ensure that when she is released, she can apply that treatment in society.

“Ms. Moore, you said it in your PSI (pre-sentence investigation) and I think you said it today, that you hope that someday you can be productive, you hope someday you can do something. I hope that as well, I truly do,” he said. “But I just think given the nature of the crime and who you are – and I’m not trying to offend you – I just have concerns about society.

“I just think that you make poor choices, and they have disastrous results,” he added.