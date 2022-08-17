Dillon woman charged for endangering nursing home residents after locking doors and walking

A Dillon woman is charged for allegedly walking away from a local nursing home, leaving 11 residents alone without required supervision.

Yahaira Medina-Soto, 25, is charged with felony criminal endangerment and 10 counts of misdemeanor negligent endangerment in Beaverhead County Justice Court. She is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

Medina-Soto allegedly walked away from the Renaissance nursing home on July 29, leaving it unattended, with 11 residents inside. The criminal endangerment count relates to one of the residents, the negligent endangerment counts are for the other 10 residents, charging documents stated.

Medina-Soto faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the most serious charge. She has not yet entered a plea; the case will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court.