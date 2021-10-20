Dillon wins fifth straight, Beavers are playoff bound

The Dillon Beavers celebrated Senior Night with a 42-0 win over winless East Helena, Dillon’s sixth consecutive win since dropping their first two games of the season to Whitefish and Hamilton. Of the six wins, only Frenchtown currently has a winning record.

“I’m really happy with the way we prepared for the game,” said Dillon coach Zach McRae. “It has been a theme that it doesn’t matter whether we play our initial two opponents, Whitefish or Hamilton, the two teams that beat us, or any other team. This is about the Dillon Beavers and we’re trying to get better.”

McRae and his staff have through the season emphasized basics - blocking and tackling - and still drill the fundamentals of those critical parts of the game of football.

“We’re just proud of taking those small steps forward each and every week,” said McRae. “Congratulations to those 11 seniors that we got to honor tonight.”

In what will be the last high school football game on their home field, Beavers Treyton Anderson, Connor Curnow, Carsten Lemelin, Jack Gibson, Conner Vezina, Anthony Macias, Callahan Hoffman, Mateo Rupolo, Bryan Schmidlin, John Bramlet, and Jon Kirkley were honored prior to the game. Post-game, the players “Walked the Field” for the last time, lining up arm in arm, and walking the length of Vigilante Field as a team once last time.

East Helena is a school in just its third year of existence and thus, their oldest players are juniors. The team played two years of JV games before stepping up to the varsity level this year. It has been a long season for East Helena, but they are still showing up and giving good effort.

Dillon scored four first quarter touchdowns and added two in the second quarter before filling the field with non-starters.

The Beavers conclude the regular season at Ronan on Thursday. It looks as though the Beavers will enter the playoffs as the fifth-seed from the West, and will open the playoffs at the #4 from the East. The determination of that team will play out this weekend.

Impact Games Last week: CFalls 35, WFish 19; Laurel 14, Glendive 10; Lewistown 21, Billings Central 14.

This week: Polson @ WFish; CFalls @ Hamilton; Miles City @ Lewistown; Havre @ Laurel; Glendive @ Sidney.