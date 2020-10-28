Dillon Tribune earns 11 awards at virtual 135th annual convention of the Montana Newspaper Association

The Dillon Tribune earned 11 awards at the virtual 135th Montana Newspaper Association Convention. The gathering, normally held in the summer, was first postponed until October, and then canceled in favor of a virtual convention the week of Oct. 15.

The highlight of the event is the awards presentation. This year, the Wyoming Press Association judged the Montana entries, and in return the MNA judged the Cowboy State contest. The entries for the 2020 contest were gleaned from newspapers published during the 2019 calendar year.

The Billings Gazette earned the Sam Guilluly Award as the state’s best daily newspaper, while the Flathead Beacon took home the Thomas Dimsdale Award as the best weekly publication. The Dillon Tribune competed in the weekly competition for papers with a circulation between 1,201 and 2,000.

Dillon Tribune reporter Casey S. Elliott and Advertising Manger Paul Tatarka were honored with first place awards for their work. The Tribune added a first place award for Best Niche Publication with the Discover Dillon and Southwest Montana travel guide.

Elliott won for Best Education Coverage for her story on a Dillon family’s effort to get dyslexia legislation passed in the Montana legislature. The judge commented, “Interesting topic to read about. Very informative and easy to read. First-person interview brought a personal feel to a national issue.”

Tatarka created an advertisement for the Beaverhead Ski Patrol ski sale. His effort earned first place in Best ad to sell or promote merchandise (black and white). Throughout the contest, some judges include comments and some do not. In this case, there were no judges’ comments.

The Dillon Tribune staff garnered first place in Best Niche Publication for their annual travel guide. A niche publication is a product that targets a specific audience and is not inserted in the newspaper, but distributed in other ways. The Tribune continues to dominate the special publication categories. The College Success Guide, a publication distributed at the University of Montana Western, earned a third place award in the niche category.

The Tribune staff earned a second and third place award in the Best Newspaper Special Section category. UMW News and NAIA Report, a special tab created to celebrate the Montana Western Lady Bulldogs NAIA national championship earned a second place award. The judge commented, “The two-page photo spread in the middle was exceptional. The stories led readers steadily throught the playoffs.”

The Tribune earned a third place award for the special section celebrating Beaverhead agriculture. Wrote the judge, “Local photos add to layout, such as the cattle dogs. The ads are a perfect fit for the topic.”

Dillon Tribune Editor and Publisher J.P. Plutt earned four second place awards. He won second place in best sports photo, best sports page layout and design, best column writing, and best editorial. The column addressed enrollment numbers through student pranks throughout the years. Wrote the judge, “It’s quite apparent that JP Plutt loves his community and shares that history through his writing.”

The editorial focused attention and the Beaverhead County Commissioner’s decision to keep details of a settlement in the sheriff’s dispute secret. The day the editorial “What?” appeared, the commissioners reversed their decision and released the information.

The photo was taken in the moments after the UMW women’s basketball national championship victory and showed Savanna Bignell celebrating the moment.

Dillon Tribune reporter M.P. Regan earned a third place award for Best Sports Story. A story during the UMW women’s basketball season as the team was starting to jell, “Juggernauting: King, Lady Bulldogs roll to two more wins.”