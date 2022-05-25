Dillon Tribune Candidates’ Forum

The Dillon Tribune, with this forum, concludes the candidates’ forum for the office of Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools, the only contested local race on thePrimary Election ballot. Robert Michael Miller enters the race as the incumbent, while Michelle Nelon is the challenger on the Republican ballot.For this final forum, the candidates have answered four questions specific to the position. Each question was limited to a 200 word response.This is a poll election set for June 7, with absentee ballots due for submission at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Beaverhead County Courthouse, by 8 p.m. on June 7. Absentee ballots ...