Dillon track pieces coming together

The Dillon track and field squads enjoyed a successful Saturday at Missoula. The girls dominated their side of the meet for first place, while the boys just missed the title by less than three points at the Seeley-Swan Invitational.

“We got a few of our kids back in the mix,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. “Again, we’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. We say a few things this weekend that are definitely additions to what we’ve already done or are good surprises.”

The boys relays were one of those good surprises. Anderson went into the meet with a goal to state qualify all four of the team’s relays. Eli Nourse, a sophomore who runs the leadoff leg on both the 4X100 and 4X400 relays, had a minor injury running to sixth place in the 100 meters and sat out for the rest of the meet. Anderson went to alternate runners and both relays finished first with state qualifying times.

“Caden Hansen stepped up in the 4X100 and freshman Max Davis stepped up in a big way in the boys 4X400 and they were able to win in a qualifying time,” said Anderson. The 4X400 relay stands as the best time in the state.”

Treyton Anderson is the money man on the boys team. He won both the 100 and 200 this time around, and in other meets has swept both hurdles races. He ran on both relays and will likely contribute over 40 team points at the state meet.

On the girls side, Ainsley Shipman is overcoming an injury and will emerge as the top point person for the Lady Beavers. Shipman placed first in both the 100 meter hurdles and the triple jump, and second in the 300 hurdles. She is also a key member on the relays.

Mikelle Mosher won the 3,200 and placed fourth in the 1,600, adding key distance running points to Dillon’s mix that weren’t there in the past.

Freshman Sydney Petersen finshed third in the long jump with a state qualifying distance, and she added a third in the 200 meters, and a second in the 100 meter hurdles.

Numerous Twin Bridges athletes enjoyed success at the meet including Tate Smith who won the 100 meter hurdles and placed in four events.

Dillon competes at Butte on Saturday.

Seeley-Swan Inviational at Missoula, April 24

Girls’ team scores – Dillon 105, Seeley-Swan 78, Fort Benton 53, Frenchtown 48, Belt 42, Charlo 42, Twin Bridges 36, Bigfork 32, St Ignatius 24, Noxon 23, Ennis 17, Drummond 14, Darby 10, Plains 2.

Event champions and Dillon, Twin Bridges place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 13.01.

200 Meters – 1. Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 27.18. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 28.15.

400 Meters – 1. Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03. 5. Madalen Shipman, Dillon, 1:03.57.

800 Meters – 1. Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:24.06. 4. Natalie Bush, Dillon, 2:34.24. 5. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 2:35.27.

1600 Meters – 1. Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:27.68. 4. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 6:00.62.

3200 Meters– 1. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 13:01.70.

100m Hurdles - 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.50. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16.53. 6. Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 17.77.

300m Hurdles -1. Carlee Fryberger, Charlo,47.40. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 48.78. 3. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 49.79.

4x100 Relay – 1. Seeley-Swan (Emily Maughan, Hannah Ayers, Sariah Maughan, Klaire Kovatch) 51.87. 2. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Jordyn Walker, Ainsley Shipman) 52.01. 5. Twin Bridges (Emma Konen, Ayla Janzen, Alexandra Stockett, Allie Dale) 55.08.

4x400 Relay – 1. Seeley-Swan (Sariah Maughan, Hannah Ayers, Emily Maughan, Klaire Kovatch) 4:12.96. 3. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Hailey Powell, Madalen Shipman, Sydney Petersen) 4:33.42.

Shot Put - 1. Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-04.50. 3. Hailey Pack, Twin Bridges, 32-09.00. 6. Kassidy Applegate, Dillon, 30-09.50.

Discus - 1. Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 148-08. 5. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 96-05.50.

Javelin -1. Bailey Stockett, Twin Bridges, 118-01.

High Jump – 1. Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 4-10.00. T5. Millie Reynolds, Twin Bridges, 4-06.00. T5. Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges, 4-06.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Elena Garrard, Frenchtown, 8-00.00. 3. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 7-06.00.

Long Jump –1. Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 17-01.00. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-06.00.

Triple Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 35-05.00. 2. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-00.00. 4. Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges, 31-04.00.

Boys’ team scores – Fort Benton 91.5, Dillon 88.75 Frenchtown 82, Bigfork 75.7, Seeley-Swan 58, Belt 57, Twin Bridges 39, St Ignatius 18, Drummond 10, Darby 4, Ennis 2, Charlo 1

Event champions and Dillon, Twin Bridges place winners:

100 Meters – 1. William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.52. 2. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.65. 4. Kee Christinansen, Dillon, 11.96. 6. Eli Nourse, Dillon, 12.02.

200 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.99. 6. Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 23.98.

400 Meters – 1. Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24.

800 Meters – 1. Aidan McDaniel, Belt, 2:06.69. 5. Daniel Martin, Dillon, 2:12.64.

1600 Meters – 1. Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:46.44. 6. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 5:02.36.

3200 Meters – 1. Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:21.96. 3. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 10:57.18.

110m Hurdles - 1. Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73.

300m Hurdles - 1. Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82. 2. Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06. 5. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 44.47.

4x100 Relay – 1. Dillon (Caden Hansen, Kee Christiansen, Treyton Anderson, Daxon Graham), 44.70.

4X400 relay –1, Dillon (Max Davis, Caden Hansen, Treyton Anderson, Daxon Graham), 3:33.28.

Shot Put -1. Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-04.00.

Discus - 1. Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 150-01. 5. Calahan Hoffman, Dillon, 129-03.

Javelin - 1. Cole Truman, Dillon, 166- 00. 2. Matthew Kaiser, Twin Bridges, 147-08. 4. Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 137-03.

High Jump – 1. Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-00.00. 4. Calahan Hoffman, Dillon, 5-08.00 .

Pole Vault – 1. Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 12-03.00. 5. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 9-06.00.

Long Jump – 1. Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 21-11.00. 5. Holter Santos, Dillon, 19-03.75.

Triple Jump – 1. Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 43-01.50. 2. Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41-10.00. 3. Holter Santos, Dillon, 41-00.00,