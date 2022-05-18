Dillon track and field gearing up for state meet run

The last week of the regular season for Dillon Track and Field turned a little wonky when a Friday night meet at Livingston was postponed to Saturday due to a weather event. Unfortunately, Dillon’s prom was happening on Saturday so plans had been made.

“A lot of our kids had made plans and that was great,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. “They had a big weekend planned with the prom. We took the kids who were willing to compete and we ran track in Livingston.”

With just 25 athletes for both the girls and boys sides, Dillon impressed with second place finishes on both sides on a meet comprised ofeight Class A squads, some of whom were also dealing with the prom conflict.

Dillon’s Treyton Graham, competing in just his second open 400 meter run, posted the second fastest time in the state (behind teammate Treyton Anderson).

“That was something that we had planned for a while, and he ran in less than ideal conditions and just ran a spectacular race,” said the Dillon coach.

Graham has been a mainstay of the 4X400 relay team, sparking the idea of entering the junior in the open 400. In a good day for Graham, he also earned his way onto the 4X100 meter relay squad.

“Business as usual,” responded Anderson regarding the plan for this week’s Western A Divisional meet at Hamilton. “We’ve had a plan going all season and now we’re going to put that plan in place and see where it leads us. Our kids are in great shape, we’re trying to minimize the injury situation as much as we can, and go in there guns ablazin.’”

Park High Class A Meet at Livingston

Boys team scores - Lewistown 106.5, Dillon 105, Laurel 78.5, Livingston 73, Billings Central 69.5, East Helena 64.5, Lockwood 15, Butte Central 14.

Event champions and Dillon place winners: 100 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.57. 2T. Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 11.78. 4T. Landon Deboer, Dillon, 12.14. 200 Meters – 1. Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 23.34. 400 Meters – 1. Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 49.72. 2. Treyton Graham, Dillon, 50.73. 4. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 52.43.

800 Meters – 1. Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 2:06.21. 5. Joel Harvey, Dillon, 2:22.92. 1600 Meters – 1. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 4:56.01. 6. Joel Harvey, Dillon, 5:17.43. 3200 Meters – 1. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 10:55.75.

110m Hurdles – 1. Gage Norslien, Lewistown, 16.53. 6. Cooper Anderson, Dillon, 18.93. 300m Hurdles – . Gage Norslien, Lewistown, 42.86. 3T. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 44.46.

4x100 Relay – 1 Billlings Central (Cody Hofer, Clay Oven, Preston Hubley, Kade Boyd), 45.61. 4x400 Relay – 1. East Helenea (Keston Sargent, Josiah Hornbeck, Jack Nelson, James Brooks), 3:43.95.

Shot Put – 1. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 44-04.50. 3. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 43-01.00. Discus – 1. Sean Zimmer, Lewistown, 138-05. 2. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 133-10. 5. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 118-06. Javelin – 1. Adam Balkenbush, Billings Central, 158-07.

High Jump – 1. Kyler Fleming, Lewistown, 5-10.00. Pole Vault – 1. Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-00.00. 2. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 11-00.00. Long Jump – 1. Clay Oven, Billings Central, 20-10.00. Triple Jump – 1. Dayrion Beard, Laurel, 40-07.50.

Girls team scores - Lewistown 133, Dillon 68, Butte Central 63, Livingston 54, Billings Central 48, East Helena 48, Lockwood 39, Laurel 22.

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1 Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 12.94. 200 Meters – 1. Teagan Wigen, E. Helena, 28.46. 3. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 29.12. 400 Meters – 1. Dani Jordan, Lockwood, 1:06.19.

800 Meters – 1. Dani Jordan, Lockwood, 2:36.31. 2. Faye Holland, Dillon, 2:41.68. 6. McKenzie Doffinger, Dillon, 2:52.31. 1600 Meters – 1. Faye Holland, Dillon, 6:09.06. 2. Kenleigh Graham, Dillon, 6:27.76. 3200 Meters – 1. Faye Holland, Dillon, 12:46.45.

100m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.63. 5. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 19.72. 300m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 49.39. 4. Fayth Clarno, Dillon, 53.23. 4x100 Relay – 1 Lewistown (Koryanne Lisle, Samantha Schiuchetti, Ida Bokemeyer, Rylee Armstrong), 52.18. 4x400 Relay – 1. Livingston (Veronica Glenn, Ellie King, Stella Edwards, Megan Nelson), 4:32.89. Shot Put – 1. Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 33-03.50. Discus – 1. Kinley Hamilton, Butte Central, 95-01. Javelin – 1 Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 119-01.

High Jump – 1. Montana Pierson, E. Helena, 5-00.00. 2. Atlee Button, Dillon, 4-08.00. Pole Vault – 1. Sam Anderson, Dillon, 8-00.00. 4. Ava Graham, Dillon, 7-00.00. Long Jump – 1. Rylee Armstrong, Lewisstown, 15-08.50. Triple Jump – 1. Ida Bokemeyer, Lewisstown, 31-09.50. 2. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 30-06.50.