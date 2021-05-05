Dillon track and field continues drive to state

The Dillon Beaver track and field team continues to excel on both sides with a team title on the girls side and a second place team finish from the boys at the John Tomich Invitational in Butte on Saturday.

“Anytime you can get on a good track like Butte’s got with weather like we had, it was a good formula for success and our kids definitely delivered great performances for us this weekend,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. “Butte, when it comes to track and field, does not spare any expense. That is a beautiful facility.”

Dillon had their first opportunity to size up Eastern A power Laurel, a team that placed second to Dillon’s girls and won the boys side by 5 points over an improving Dillon squad.

“Our team is built around our strengths in the hurdles, jumps and in the distance areas and once again we performed in all three areas,” said Anderson. “We were competing against some good competition from Laurel, one of the Class A favorites on both the boys and girls sides.”

The Dillon girls dominated the hurdles with a second and third in the 100 meter event and five of the top six in the 300 meters. Ainsley Shipman, a double state champ in both hurdle events as a freshman, placed second in the 100s and first in the 300s. Freshman Sydney Petersen earned third in both races, and Lauryn Petersen, Quincee Anderson and Zoey Morast went 4-5-6 in the 300s.

“I think the word that comes to mind is depth,”Anderson said of his hurdle crew. “We’ve got multiple girls that can score in both the 100s and the 300s, especially in the 300s we’re starting to come into our own. In any given week, any of three girls could win that thing so that is a good situation.”

Treyton Anderson, a junior, has been the hurdle leader on the boys side but ran and won the 300s this week, skipping the 110s to give the long jump a go (third). Senior Daxon Graham represented Dillon on the awards stand in the 110s with a third, while sophomore Caden Hansen and freshman Kee Christiansen were fourth and sixth in the 300s.

“Caden Hansen was the highlight, dropping significant time off his 300 hurdles, and Daxon just continues to do what he does and scored some good points in the hurdles, 400 (second) and relays.”

In the jumps, Holter Santos, a junior in his first year of track, continues to show ability in the jumps. Last week he placed in both the long and triple, and this week he placed third in the triple jump.

“I am just happy for Holter and the success he’s had,” said the Dillon coach. “He is right on the cusp of qualifying for the state meet and he could pop a jump and potentially score some points when it matters here in a couple of weeks.”

Other Dillon jumpers connecting at Butte were Connor Curnow, fourth in the triple, and Hansen and Callahan Hoffman, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the high jump.

On the distance side, Daniel Martin and Ben Steadman have emerged as Dillon’s leaders, with Martin placing second in the 800 and third in the 1,600. Steadman ran to second in the 1,600 and first in the 3,200. Joel Harvey stepped up for a fifth in the 3,200 at Butte.

For the girls, the distance crew has more depth with senior Madalen Shipman working back into shape off injury. Shipman placed third in the 800. Freshman Hailey Powell powered to fourth in the 800 and second in the 1,600. Natalie Bush had a fifth in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600, while Mikelle Mosher crossed the line third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200.

“It is good to have Maddie back,” said Anderson. “She’s going to round out that distance crew. We saw her time drop in the 800 and as she works into shape, we’re going to see her times where it matters when it matters.”

Senior leader Cole Truman won the javelin with Kee Christiansen fifth on the boys side. For the girls, Kathryn Rondeau was fourth. In other field events, Ainsley

In other field events, Ainsley Shipman won the high jump and was fourth in the long jump. Sydney Petersen led an impressive Dillon showing in the triple jump with a fourth. Zoey Morast was third and Quincee Anderson was sixth.

“We knew Sydney was multifaceted, and the last couple of weeks we found that she could score points in the jumps, and she showed that on Saturday with a qualifying mark in the triple jump. Zoey Morast needs to be recognized as well. She was able to qualify in the triple jump so that gives us three state qualifying marks in the triple jump.” Rondeau added a third in

Rondeau added a third in the discus, and Jordyn Walker, a junior, placed in the shot put and discus.

Both short relays were solid and the girls added a second in the 4X400 with their 4X100 first.

John Tomich Invitational at Charlie Merrifield Track/Bulldog Memorial Stadium, Butte

Girls’ team scores – Dillon 147, Laurel 141, Boulder 94, Butte Central Catholic 53, Livingston 32, Anaconda 30, Deer Lodge 10, East Helena 3.

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 13.33.

200 Meters – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 27.19.

400 Meters – 1. MacKenzie Layng, Boulder, 1:05.17.

800 Meters – 1. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 2:29.35. 3. Madalen Shipman, Dillon, 2:31.12. 4. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 2:34.60. 5. Natalie Bush, Dillon, 2:35.87.

1600 Meters – 1. Grace Timm, Laurel, 5:30.52. 2. Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:46.75. 3. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 5:58.09. 4. Natalie Bush, Dillon, 6:01.65.

3200 Meters – 1. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 12:47.90. 2. Mikelle Mosher, Dillon, 13:21.43.

100m Hurdles – 1. Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.73. 2. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.84. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16.49.

300m Hurdles – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 47.95. 3. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.89. 4. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 49.20. 5. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 52.99. 6. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 54.92.

4x100 Relay – 1. Dillon (Lauryn Petersen, Sydney Petersen, Jordyn Walker, Ainsley Shipman) 51.36.

51.36. 4x400 Relay – 1. Boulder, 4:19.62. 2. Dillon, 4:28.78.

Shot Put – 1. Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-02.00. 6. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 31-01.00. Discus – 1. Bailey Graves, Lau

Discus – 1. Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-00. 3. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 101-05. 5. Jordyn Walker, Dillon, 97-10.

Javelin – 1. Mia Sullivan, Anaconda, 112-01. 4. Kathryn Rondeau, Dillon, 106-10. High Jump – 1. Ainsley Ship

High Jump – 1. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 4-10.00. Pole Vault – 1. Laney Leeds,

Pole Vault – 1. Laney Leeds, Laurel, 9-06.00. 3. Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 8-00.00.

Long Jump – 1. Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 17-03.00. 4. Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16-07.50.

Triple Jump – 1. Gracey Willis, Laurel, 34-10.00. 2. Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 33-10.50. 3. Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-07.00. 6. Quincee Anderson, Dillon, 30-04.50.

Boys’ team scores – Laurel 130.5, Dillon 125.5, Boulder 96, Livingston 53, Anaconda 40, Deer Lodge 28, Butte Central 25, East Helena 21.

Event champions and Dillon place winners:

100 Meters – 1. Joey Visser, Boulder, 11.48. 6. Kee Christiansen Dillon, 11.97.

200 Meters – 1. Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.73.

400 Meters – 1. Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46. 2. Daxon Graham Dillon, 53.20.

800 Meters – 1. Ryan Brown, Livingston, 2:06.22. 2. Daniel Martin Dillon, 2:12.13.

1600 Meters – 1. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 4:51.27. 2. Ben Steadman Dillon, 4:56.87. 3. Daniel Martin Dillon, 5:00.37.

3200 Meters – 1. Ben Steadman Dillon, 10:47.73. 5. Joel Harvey Dillon, 11:36.06.

110m Hurdles – 1. Braden Morris, Boulder, 15.79. 3. Daxon Graham Dillon, 16.80.

300m Hurdles – 1. Treyton Anderson Dillon, 39.29. 4. Caden Hansen Dillon, 43.19. 6. Kee Christiansen Dillon, 45.87.

4x100 Relay – 1. Laurel, 43.29. 3. Dillon (Caden Hansen, Kee Christiansen, Treyton Anderson,

Daxon Graham), 44.80. 4x400 Relay – 1. Laurel, 3:52.39.

Shot Put – 1. Wade Rykal, Boulder, 49-02.00. 3. Tynan Ostler, Dillon, 42-02.00. 6. Slava Larson, Dillon, 41-01.00.

Discus – 1. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 136-08.

Javelin – 1. Cole Truman, Dillon, 156-08. 5. Kee Christiansen Dillon, 129-01.

High Jump – 1. Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-02.00. 4. Caden Hansen, Dillon, 5-08.00. 6. Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 5-06.00.

Pole Vault – 1. Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-06.00. 4. Bryan Schmidlin, Dillon, 10-00.00. 5. Jon Peterson, Dillon, 10-00.00.

Long Jump – 1. Joey Visser, Boulder, 20-07.50. 3. Treyton Anderson Dillon, 19-11.00.

Triple Jump - 1. Drew Rogge, Livingston, 41-07.00. 3. Holter Santos, Dillon, 40-07.00. 4. Connor Curnow, Dillon, 38-04.50.

Top 10, home meet on tap for Dillon squads

The Dillon track and field program qualified 23 athletes for the Western Montana Top 10 meet held Tuesday evening under the lights at Hamilton. The meet is for athletes from the A, B and C ranks. Traditionally, the meet includes AA athletes and is held at Missoula, but because of COVID, the AA schools are not mixing with the small classifications and are competing amongst themselves.

“What you’ll see on Tuesday is what I like to think is similar to the competition at the state meet,” said Dillon coach Jeremy Anderson. “We’ll be able to gauge where we are individually and collectively as a team. It is just a great venue, a great event.”

The meet will occur after the Tribune’s deadline for this week’s paper.

Following the Top 10, the Beavers will host on Saturday the Dillon Invitational, with field events starting at 10 a.m., and track events starting at 11.

“We’re excited to finally be at home to show our talents to our home fans,” added Anderson.

Dillon’s qualifiers to the Western Montana Top 10: Natalie Bush – 800 Meters, 4X400 Meter Relay, High Jump; Zoey Morast – Triple Jump; Mikelle Mosher – 3200 Meters; Lauryn Petersen – 4X100 Relay, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4X400 Relay; Sydney Petersen – 100 Meter, 100 Meter Hurdles, 4X100 Meter Relay, Triple Jump; Hailey Powell – 1600 Meter, 4x400 Meter Relay; Kathryn Rondeau – Discus and javelin; Ainsley Shipman – 100 Meter Hurdles, 4X100 Relay, Triple Jump; Madalen Shipman – 400 Meter, 4X400 Meter Relay; Jordyn Walker – 4X100. Treyton Anderson – 110 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4X100 Relay, 4X400 Relay; Kee Christiansen – 4X100 Relay; Max Davis – 4X400 Meter Relay; Daxon Graham – 4X100 Relay, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4X400 Relay; Caden Hansen – 4X400 Relay, 300 Meter Hurdles, 4x100 Relay; Callahan Hoffman – Discus; Daniel Martin – 800 Meters; Eli Nourse – 4X100, 4X400; Holter Santos – Triple Jump; Cole Truman – Javelin; Bryan Schmidlin – Pole Vault; Jon Petersen – Pole Vault.