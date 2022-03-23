Dillon teen dubbed serious juvenile offender in rape case

A local boy who admitted to having non-consensual sex with a younger girl after providing her alcohol was determined to be a delinquent youth and serious juvenile offender in youth court.

The boy was originally charged in Fifth Judicial District Court with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor unlawful transactions with children for the incidents, which occurred when he was 15 and the girl too young to consent. The case was transferred to youth court when he admitted to the incidents which occurred in summer 2021. Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger issued the delinquency determination March 15.

The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles involved in crimes or victims of sexual crimes.

Prior to the delinquency determination, the court listened to written statements read in court from the victim and a family member on how the incidents have affected them both. The victim’s statement aired the shame she felt afterward and described how she has been “slut-shamed” at school. The relative detailed the victim’s struggles, her ongoing therapy and how much the incident has impacted her life.

“I don’t know (his) life, I don’t condone what he’s done, and I do believe he should be held accountable for his actions. I hope, with everything in me, that he comes out a better person, having learned what consent is, having learned that girls are not for his taking,” the relative wrote in her statement. “Maybe he should sit in on a rape victim telling their stories. Will that maybe make her real to him? Is he sorry? Does he know the mental and emotional repercussions of what she is suffering from his hormonal lack of judgment, that maybe lasted a minute? Is all this worth that minute?”

The youth briefly spoke in court, apologizing to the judge and the girl and her family. The victim and her family were not present.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Sam Stockett testified to the boy’s repeated juvenile infractions over the past year charged in youth court, ranging from assault and theft to privacy in communications. He recommended the boy be sent to Pine Hills Youth Correctional Center in Miles City, and receive sexual offender treatment there, along with probation and monitoring to at least age 22. He made the recommendations due to studies that show such behavior can be corrected if treated early.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked the court to go with Stockett’s recommendations except letting him leave Pine Hills early, and asked the monitoring extend to age 25.

“I have serious qualms about him having the right to get out of Pine Hills before he’s 18,” Fitch said. “This is a serious crime...I don’t think he should be able to get out of Pine Hills because he does his homework quickly and gives the answers he thinks they want to hear.”

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey asked the court to stick with age 22 for the end of monitoring, in line with Stockett’s recommendations. He also requested the youth be released from Pine Hills and allowed back in the community when he completes the first of three stages of the sex offender treatment.

“I think he has a great deal of remorse over this. It is a very serious offense, and he realizes that. I think he will benefit from treatment,” Hennessey said, adding the boy has sought counseling while the case was adjudicated. “He has been compliant with home arrest – other than going to work – and there haven’t been any problems. I think that speaks volumes, and shows he wants to get better.”

Stockett said he would not necessarily be against the boy being released before age 18 if the first part of that treatment is completed, and that the boy had been following bond requirements after he was placed on GPS monitoring.

Berger agreed with Fitch in his decision for the boy, and recommended probation monitoring through age 25, though pointed out the DOC will decide how that works.

“Society and the science and everything says you’re to be treated differently. I just want to be real clear with you....If you were an adult and you did this, I would put you in prison for a long time, and that’s where you would belong. Because at that point, I would determine you are who you’re going to be, and there’s no changing that,” he said. “There’s a lot you could figure out in the next couple of years, and I hope you figure it out. Because if you don’t, you’re just going to keep coming back and coming back and coming back.”