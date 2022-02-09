Dillon teen admits to rape charges

A 16-year-old Dillon youth admitted to having non-consensual sex with a 12-year-old girl twice, and providing her alcohol in youth court last week.

The boy was charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor unlawful transactions with children in Fifth Judicial District Court. The case was transferred to youth court Feb. 3, when the boy admitted to the acts which occurred in June and July last year, when he was 15. Youths under age 15 cannot legally consent to sex under Montana law.

The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles accused of crimes or victims of sexual crimes.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger accepted the admissions, and set a dispositions hearing for March in the case. The extra time was needed to ensure Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Sam Stockett had a chance to review the case and make recommendations for sanctions. In youth court cases, juveniles can be monitored by probation to age 18, and potentially by age 25, depending on the case.

The boy has a separate youth court case pending, and did not enter any admissions in that case last week.