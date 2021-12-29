Dillon sweeps double-header at Livingston

The Dillon Beavers and Lady Beavers waxed their respective Park High opponents at Livingston last Tuesday evening in a doubleheader that ended the 2021 portion of Dillon’s basketball schedule.

The Dillon girls improved to 5-0 with a 72-27 win. Halfway through the first quarter, Dillon led 20-0 and team depth kept pressure on the Rangers to the brutal end.

On the boys side, Dillon steadily ground Livingston up, taking 57-30 third quarter lead and cruising to the win.

Seniors Connor Curnow with 28 and Jonathan Kirkley with 20 led Dillon in scoring.

For the girls, sophomore Sydney Petersen hit for 18, and seniors Ainsley Shipman and Jordyn Walker knocked down 14 each in the rout.

DILLON 73, LIVINGSTON 51 Dillon scoring - Connor Curnow 28, Kee Christiansen 0, Caden Hansen 11, Max Davis 2, Eli Nourse 4, Tyler Lagunas 2, Jonathan Kirkley 20, Callahan Hoffman 6.

DILLON 72, LIVINGSTON 27 Dillon scoring - Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 18, Ainsley Shipman 14, Hailey Powell 0, Lauryn Petersen 6, Evey Hansen 4, Bri Williams 2, Halle Fitzgerald 8, Leila Stennerson 1, Jordyn Walker 14, Ariel Thomas 0, Kylie Konen 0, Abby Brevig 5.