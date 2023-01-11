Dillon speech and drama competes at Townsend

The BCHS Speech and Drama Team competed at Townsend on Saturday with a depleted but able squad of four students in the field of 219 entrants from 24 schools representing all four classifications – AA, A, B and C.Alexy Navarrete, Cayenne McCabe and Kaycee Pilon were last minute adds into spontaneous oral interpretation. McCabe led the event through the first two rounds and placed second in the third. She finished fourth overall.“The final round is tough because the judging can be all over the place,” said coach Jordan Plutt. “You can place high but have lower speaker points. Each competitor ...